The Humans Trailer: Steven Yeun And Richard Jenkins Have The Most Unsettling Family Dinner
A24 has rapidly established itself as a studio that specializes in producing and distributing low-budget indie films that tend to have a lot more going on under the surface than might appear at first glance. By all accounts, "The Humans" is no different. Who among us hasn't experienced an awkward or downright uncomfortable holiday dinner with family, filled with passive/aggressive insults and not-so-subtle backbiting? Luckily, Americans have a built-in excuse to do exactly that at least once a year with Thanksgiving and "The Humans" appears to use that as a framework to dig into some very complicated family dynamics. The undercurrent of tension is palpable just from the new trailer, which you can watch below.
The Humans Trailer
"The Humans" debuted just last week at the Toronto International Film Festival, giving attendees a first look at a rather unassuming-looking film that hits far harder than one might expect from watching this (mostly) lighthearted footage. /Film's Chris Evangelista reviewed the film and added his voice to the chorus of positive responses. Though the tone of the trailer tells one story, the somewhat off-putting camerawork that repeatedly relies on shots set at a distance from the dinner table and framed by the claustrophobia-inducing walls of the house tells quite another. By no means will this be a normal Thanksgiving get-together. As noted in our review:
"...the family picks away at each other, like buzzards feasting on roadkill. Passive aggression runs rampant. These people know each other so well that they're able to push each other's buttons. They know just the right word to say to make someone upset. They know how to stick in a metaphorical knife and slowly twist it."
"The Humans" is written and directed by Stephen Karam, who is adapting his award-winning Broadway stage play of the same name. Richard Jenkins ("The Shape of Water"), Amy Schumer ("Trainwreck"), Steven Yeun ("Minari"), and Beanie Feldstein ("Booksmart") all star in this quiet, eerie drama. They're also joined by Jayne Houdyshell, who is reprising her role from the theatrical play.
Coming to theaters on November 24, "The Humans" can be enjoyed by any adventurous family on the prowl for some drama just a day before the big holiday. Check out the official synopsis below:
Set inside a pre-war duplex in downtown Manhattan, The Humans follows the course of an evening in which the Blake family gathers to celebrate Thanksgiving. As darkness falls outside the crumbling building, mysterious things start to go bump in the night and family tensions reach a boiling point.