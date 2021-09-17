The Morning Watch: What Was In Jim's Teapot On The Office, There's An X-Wing In The Smithsonian & More
(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)
In this edition, watch an animated edition of a segment from "The Office Ladies" podcast where the discussion focuses on Jim's teapot from the "Christmas Party" episode. Plus, get a look at the X-wing from "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" that's now at the Smithsonian. And finally, find out the 10 things that Simu Liu can't live without while he's traveling, which has been a lot lately thanks to "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."
The Office Ladies Dig into Jim's Teapot
First up, in case you didn't notice, Comedy Central has been making animated bits from segments of "The Office Ladies" podcast hosted by "The Office" cast members Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey. In a recent edition, the two discuss the "Christmas Party" episode where Secret Santa goes awry and puts Jim's thoughtful teapot gift to Pam into the wrong hands. But what was actually in Jim's teapot? Find out in this revealing discussion.
There's an X-Wing in the Smithsonian
Next, while paying a visit to the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, Adam Savage and the Tested crew checked out the screen-used X-wing from the "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" that's on display in the Restoration Hangar alongside real-life aerial vehicles. Listen to Dr. Margaret Weiteka, Curator and Department Chair of the Space History Department, explain why they wanted to bring a fictional vehicle into the museum.
The 10 Things Simu Liu Can't Live Without
Finally, listen as GQ sits with Simu Liu as he lays out the 10 things he can't live without when he travels. There are some specific Asian snacks he loves, a certain basketball, a special pair of sunglasses, the Air Jordan shoes that he wore during production on "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," and various manuscripts that he's working on in some capacity, whether it's writing or acting. Find out all the items by watching the full video.