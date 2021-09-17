The Morning Watch: What Was In Jim's Teapot On The Office, There's An X-Wing In The Smithsonian & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, watch an animated edition of a segment from "The Office Ladies" podcast where the discussion focuses on Jim's teapot from the "Christmas Party" episode. Plus, get a look at the X-wing from "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" that's now at the Smithsonian. And finally, find out the 10 things that Simu Liu can't live without while he's traveling, which has been a lot lately thanks to "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."