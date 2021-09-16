Warriors! Come Out To Play ... This New The Warriors Board Game

How has it taken this long to get a "The Warriors" board game? I know Walter Hill's 1979 action movie is a bit of a cult title and doesn't carry the cache of something like "The Thing" or "The Shining," which have previously gotten the tabletop treatment, but still! The whole set-up for the movie is essentially a board game itself.

One group of hoodlums has to traverse the boroughs of New York and each area has a unique hostile gang wanting to kill them. The film starred Michael Beck, James Remar, David Patrick Kelly and the great Lynne Thigpen (who plays essentially just a set of lips in this movie), but most kids of my generation remembers as The Chief from "Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?"

"The Warriors" was essentially a video game movie before the mini-boss trope became a thing, and this structure is easily adaptable for tabletop. So it makes total sense that a board game was just announced.