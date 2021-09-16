Gruesome Twosome Snoop Dogg And Martha Stewart Are Cooking Up Something Special This Halloween

The show, a first-time collaboration between Peacock and Buzzfeed, is produced by the latter's studios, Magical Elves, and Snoopadelic Films (which also produced "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" series in 2016). Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Hillary Olsen, Patrick J. Doody and Gaylen Gawlowski serve as executive producers for Magical Elves, while Richard Alan Reid and Charlotte Simms serve as executive producers for BuzzFeed. Snoop and Martha are also executive producers.

This is how it will go down: teams of three bakers, called "Scare Squads," will bake and build a full-sensory 12x12 Halloween world that people can physically engage with. These worlds must be inspired by the concept of fear, above all else. Tasty food content creator Alvin Zhou will judge each entry alongside the co-hosts.

Here is the synopsis for "Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween":

Trios of the country's most talented and award-winning bakers compete to build an immersive, edible spectacle that celebrates the colorful creativity of Halloween. After the clock runs out, the judges crown the team that builds the tastiest confectionary world, and the competition ends in a fantastical Halloween party.

Here's to more of that wonderful chemistry between an unlikely but entertaining pair, and to the Halloween goodness they will bring.

"Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween" drops it like it's hot on Peacock October 14, 2021.