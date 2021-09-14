Daily Podcast: Chris Nolan's Next Film, The Penguin Spin-Off, And Will We See Dune Part 2?
On the September 14, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by news editor Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest film and TV news, including Paramount's new plan to focus on streaming, Christopher Nolan's new movie, "Dune: Part 2," and the Penguin HBO Max spin-off.
Ben: Paramount is Scaling Back on Blockbusters to Focus on Streaming
HT (OG Ryan): Christopher Nolan Chooses Universal for His A-Bomb Movie, Leaving Warner Bros.
- Ben (OG Jeremy): Denis Villeneuve Wanted to Film Two Dune Movies Back to Back, But That Plan Got Axed
Ben: Batman Villain The Penguin Will Get His Own Spin-Off Series on HBO Max
