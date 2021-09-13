Superhero Bits: Batman: The Audio Adventures Trailer, Ryan Reynolds Predicts The Next Phase Of The MCU & More

"Iron Man 3" introduced us to actor Trevor Slattery as a faux version of the Mandarin played by Sir Ben Kingsley. It was all a ruse created to cover up faulty nanotechnology created by Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce) and his AIM company. Even though Pearce's character clearly dies at the end of "Iron Man 3," ComicBookMovie.com asked the actor if he was asked to reprise his role in some capacity for "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." The answer is not surprising, though Pearce admits it's not out of the realm of possibility:

"No, I wasn't. It's such a fascinating universe, really. The amazing thing about it is that it's not as clear cut as going, 'Well, a character dies so that's the end of them.' Also, obviously in films these days there are prequels, so people are going back to earlier stories or there are tangents going across. The idea of someone like Aldrich Killian coming back in some other shape or form is totally feasible in that world [Laughs]. I'll wait for the call, you know!"

Personally, I don't think we'll see Aldrich Killian ever again, but with the multiverse in play now, anything is possible.