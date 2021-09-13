Ben Best, Co-Creator Of Eastbound & Down And Foot Fist Way Co-Star, Has Died

The year 2009 should have only been the kickoff to a stellar career for Best, but sadly this was when a rift clearly formed with McBride and Hill. Credited as a co-creator of the series and co-writer of the first three episodes of "Eastbound," Best was replaced as a writer midway through the first season by Shawn D. Harwell, and season 2 saw his character of Clegg sidelined to two brief appearances, after which he vanished entirely from remaining episodes.

In an interview with Collider in 2010, Hill shed some light on the changeup: "Ben's been hanging in Charlotte a lot. I think he's playing music down there. I mainly wrote this season with Danny and our buddy Shawn Harwell, who wrote a number of the episodes last season with us."

The music Hill is referencing is the band Pyramid, an eight-member North Carolina rock group for which Best co-wrote the songs with Joey Stephens. Pyramid provided the music for both "The Foot Fist Way" and the 2007 comedy "Great World of Sound," directed by another School of the Arts alumni Craig Zobel. While Best may have simply been living off the residuals from all of his hit films and the series, it's not too clear what he was up to or why he chose to drop out of a very promising career both in front of the camera and as a writer. In the years after Gordon Green, Hill and McBride all remained tight-lipped about what Best was up to or what caused the creative split, often demuring on the subject during interviews. When his death was announced via their Roughhouse Pictures company on Instagram, they did pay loving tribute to their former colleague...

"Superbad" co-writer/co-star Seth Rogen also paid tribute to Best on Twitter...