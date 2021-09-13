How Malignant Scored A Rare Day-And-Date Release In China

American horror movies don't usually fare well in China, if only because so few of them ever make it past government censorship. James Wan's new film, "Malignant," however, landed a rare deal enabling it to release on streaming platforms in China the same day it hit theaters in the U.S.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Malignant" did score "a rare day-and-date streaming release in China," becoming "the first R-rated U.S. horror movie to ever score distribution" there. It helps that Starlight Culture Entertainment, one of the five production companies behind the film (via IMDb), is China-based and "positioned as the film's lead investor," per THR. New Line Cinema and Wan's own Atomic Monster co-produce along with Boom Entertainment and Boom! Studios.

"Malignant" opened Stateside this weekend; our review calls it a "bloody, bonkers return to horror" for Wan, who first rose to fame with scary franchise starters like "Saw" and "Insidious" before crossing over into more established film series with "Furious 7" and DC's "Aquaman." Those latter two movies seem more like the kind of films you would expect to open same-day in America and China. They're four-corner releases with broad blockbuster appeal.

Yet even that doesn't always guarantee a release for U.S. studio tentpoles, as Marvel is learning the hard way with "Shang-Chi" and "Eternals," both of which face an uncertain release in China now due to the government's intolerance for any past remarks, on the part of filmmakers, that are even remotely critical of it or the country.