Disney's The Haunted Mansion Movie Will Star Owen Wilson

Disney's Haunted Mansion attraction is one of those rides you can revisit, again and again. Apparently, Walt Disney Pictures feels the same way about "The Haunted Mansion" as a movie property. The new "Haunted Mansion" film continues to gather steam (or ghostly mist, if you prefer), as Owen Wilson has now been added to its growing ensemble.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Wilson has joined the cast of "The Haunted Mansion," which will start filming in Atlanta next month. We learned this summer that Tiffany Haddish and LaKeith Stanfield were in talks to star, and THR confirms that they're on board.

Eddie Murphy starred in the first "Haunted Mansion" movie in 2003, and it's one of those low-rated flicks that were made while he was between comebacks (after "The Nutty Professor" and "Shrek," but before "Dreamgirls" and "Dolemite Is My Name.") This reboot with Haddish, Stanfield, and Wilson will be helmed by Justin Simien, the director of the films "Bad Hair" and "Dear White People," and the creator of Netflix's "Dear White People" series. Simien is also attached to the upcoming "Star Wars" series, "Lando," for Disney+, so he has an existing relationship with the company which is entrusting him with more than one well-known property.