Star Wars Bits: Star Wars: Visions, LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales, Knights Of The Old Republic, Hasbro's Star Wars Fan First Livestream, And More!
In this edition of Star Wars Bits:
- The Official Poster for "Star Wars: Visions"
- The "LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales" Trailer
- "Knights of the Old Republic" Remake Announced for PS5
- Hasbro's Star Wars Fan First Livestream Reveals
- And More!
The Official Poster for "Star Wars: Visions"
Disney+ released a gorgeous new poster for "Star Wars: Visions," the upcoming anime anthology series, featuring characters like Ronin from "The Duel," the imposing Am from "The Twins," and more. Check out the Japanese and English versions above.
Visions arrives September 22 on Disney+, with every episode streaming on launch day. Check out StarWars.com for a full list of the Japanese and English dub voice casts, including Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bobby Moynihan, Temuera Morrison, Neil Patrick Harris, Alison Brie, David Harbour, Henry Golding, Jamie Chung, Simu Liu, and more!
The anime studios creating the nine shorts include Kamikaze Douga – "The Duel"; Geno Studio (Twin Engine) – "Lop and Och?"; Studio Colorido (Twin Engine) – "Tatooine Rhapsody"; TRIGGER – "The Twins" and "The Elder"; Kinema Citrus – "The Village Bride"; Science Saru – "Akakiri" and "T0-B1"; and Production I.G. – "The Ninth Jedi."
The "LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales" Trailer
Disney+ recently released a trailer for "LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales," a Halloween special that premieres October 1, 2021 exclusively on Disney+. Here's the synopsis:
The special from Lucasfilm and the LEGO group follows Darth Vader's loyal servant Vaneé, played by Tony Hale, as he tells three frightening Sith stories: "The Lost Boy," the story of how a young Ben Solo first meets Ren; "The Dueling Monstrosities," which imagines how Darth Maul and General Grievous were reborn; and "The Wookiee's Paw," which gives a look at what might have been if all of Luke Skywalker's greatest wishes were immediately granted.
The voice cast also includes Jake Green at Poe Dameron, Christian Slater as Ren, Matt Sloan as Darth Vader, Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine, Dana Snyder as Graballa the Hutt, Raphael Alejandro as Dean, and Mary Elizabeth McGlynn as NI-L8.
"Knights of the Old Republic" Remake Announced for PS5
"Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic," the beloved 2003 roleplaying game, is being remade for modern consoles. During this week's PlayStation Showcase, it was revealed that the game will be coming to PlayStation 5 as a console exclusive at launch, with other platforms to be announced at a later date. Aspyr, who also remade Star Wars titles like "Republic Commando" and "Jedi Outcast" will be handling development of the remake. Check out the trailer above, which shows fan-favorite Darth Revan igniting his lightsaber with an ominous voiceover.
Hasbro's Star Wars Fan First Livestream
During Hasbro Pulse Fan First Wednesday, Hasbro revealed several upcoming Star Wars collectibles, including a STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH BIB FORTUNA Figure (seen above) as well as STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-INCH STORMTROOPER PROTOTYPE EDITION Figure, inspired by the original '70s Kenner line.
This collectible STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-INCH STORMTROOPER PROTOTYPE EDITION Figure makes a great gift for fans and collectors. Featuring original Kenner design and sculpt, this poseable figure with multi-colored prototype deco has a premium design with five points of articulation. Includes figure and accessory. Available exclusively at Target.
Perhaps the coolest thing revealed at Hasbro's event, however, was the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES REY SKYWALKER FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER!
Combining advanced LEDs and entertainment-inspired Lightsaber sound effects, the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES FX ELITE LIGHTSABERS are the most realistic Force FX Lightsabers yet. The real metal hilt features design and deco based on REY SKYWALKER's iconic Lightsaber featured in the STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. The first-ever STAR WARS: The Black Series Force FX Elite Lightsaber yellow blade features a twist to ignite feature including battle clash effects, blaster deflect effects, and molted blade tip effects. Fans and collectors can proudly display this Lightsaber on the included stand, with or without the removable blade. Requires 3 1.5V AA batteries, not included. Available at most major retailers.
To see even more reveals from the Hasbro Pulse Fan First Wednesday event, check out FanthaTracks.com.
Marvel's "War of the Bounty Hunters" Continues
Marvel's epic crossover event continues with "Darth Vader" #16, from writer Greg Pak and artist Raffaele Ienco, with a cover by Aaron Kuder. In StarWars.com's exclusive preview of the upcoming issue, the Sith Lord threatens to destroy Jabba the Hutt's carbonite trophy if Luke Skywalker refuses to answer his call. Meanwhile, in "Boushh" #1, from writer Alyssa Wong and artist David Baldeon, we meet the Ubese bounty hunter Boushh and his crew on an early adventure. Both issues arrive September 15 and are available for pre-order on Comixology. Check out StarWars.com for an exclusive preview of the upcoming issues.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Gets Grogu Balloon
Funko and Macy's, in collaboration with Lucasfilm, recently announced that Grogu from "The Mandalorian" will make his debut as a massive Funko Pop!-inspired balloon at the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Not only is he adorable but Grogu will also be making history as the first Star Wars-themed balloon ever at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Can you believe it!? The fact that we didn't get a 41-feet high, 29-feet long, and 37-feet wide Watto balloon after the release of "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace" is, quite frankly, a crime.
In addition, Funko has collaborated with Lucasfilm to develop a line of bobbleheads, deluxe bobbleheads, keychains, and apparel based on the balloon, alongside a limited-edition series of balloon-themed Pop! products available exclusively at Funko.com. For more information, check out StarWars.com.
Now in its 95th year, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade airs nationwide on NBC, Thursday, November 25, from 9 A.M. to noon in all time zones.
This Week! in Star Wars
On This Week! in Star Wars, host Kristin Baver gives us the lowdown on all the latest news from that galaxy far, far away!
This week in Star Wars, we get hyped to see Grogu float his way through New York in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, get in the spirit of Halloween with a LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales trailer, and find out if a flock of porgs could tackle a stormtrooper in a standoff in LEGO Star Wars Battles. Plus, we celebrate Dee Bradley Baker's birthday with a Clone Force 99 voice acting crash course.