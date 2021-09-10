Star Wars Bits: Star Wars: Visions, LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales, Knights Of The Old Republic, Hasbro's Star Wars Fan First Livestream, And More!

Disney+ released a gorgeous new poster for "Star Wars: Visions," the upcoming anime anthology series, featuring characters like Ronin from "The Duel," the imposing Am from "The Twins," and more. Check out the Japanese and English versions above.

Visions arrives September 22 on Disney+, with every episode streaming on launch day. Check out StarWars.com for a full list of the Japanese and English dub voice casts, including Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bobby Moynihan, Temuera Morrison, Neil Patrick Harris, Alison Brie, David Harbour, Henry Golding, Jamie Chung, Simu Liu, and more!

The anime studios creating the nine shorts include Kamikaze Douga – "The Duel"; Geno Studio (Twin Engine) – "Lop and Och?"; Studio Colorido (Twin Engine) – "Tatooine Rhapsody"; TRIGGER – "The Twins" and "The Elder"; Kinema Citrus – "The Village Bride"; Science Saru – "Akakiri" and "T0-B1"; and Production I.G. – "The Ninth Jedi."