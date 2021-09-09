New NIMH Animated Series In The Works

The animated drama is still searching for a writer and will be based on the trilogy of books that began in 1971 with O'Brien's "Mrs. Frisby and the Rats of NIMH". (Her name was Mrs. Brisby in the animated movie, for whatever reason.) There are plans for the show to also follow the second and third books, "Rasco and the Rats of NIMH", and "R-T, Margaret, and the Rats of NIMH", both written by O'Brien's daughter Jane Leslie Conly.

The series follows Mrs. Frisby, a mouse, who must find a way to move her home in a field before the plows and exterminators of the nearby farmers arrive and kill her family. She seeks the help of some very special rats who live beneath a rose bush — rats who knew her husband Johnathan before he died. The rats and Johnathan were escapees of a laboratory called NIMH, where they were given chemicals that made them super-intelligent. The rats' underground home has electricity and running water, for example. The second and third books delve more deeply into the new society the rats build for themselves, following Mrs. Frisby's son and the son of one of the primary villains.

There's a lot of nostalgia for Bluth's interpretation of the novel, but one upshot is that the Fox series has a more adult audience in mind than the film. It notoriously traumatized many of its young viewers, but "The Secret of NIMH" is still a kids movie at heart.