The Addams Family 2 Trailer: Prepare To Get Creepy And Kooky In Theaters And On VOD In October

Is it really an "Addams Family" movie if Pugsley doesn't blow stuff up and Wednesday isn't suitably creepy? I don't think so, and the good news is "The Addams Family 2" trailer confirms that we'll have both of those things. We'll also have the whole gang head to what looks like the Grand Canyon and Niagara Falls — two landmark U.S. attractions that the Addams family (or at least Pugsley) will leave their mark on.

Here's MGM's official synopsis for the feature:

"In this all new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with 'scream time.' To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, IT, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?"

The first "Addams Family" movie was a big success for MGM — earning them $203 million while only costing $24 million to make. Given these numbers, the production company greenlit a sequel to get another movie out for a suitably spooky October release.

Like every other movie coming out these days, the pandemic has also impacted the release strategy for the film, with it becoming available for digital purchase day and date of its theatrical premiere on October 1. The move is a reasonable decision for MGM, as many parents are hesitant to take their children to the theater, especially since those under 12 years of age are not eligible for vaccination.

The animated family comedy is directed by Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon. It also has a star-studded cast, with Oscar Isaac as Gomez, Charlize Theron as Morticia, Chloë Grace Moretz as Wednesday, Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, Javon 'Wanna' Walton as Pugsley, Snoop Dogg as IT, as well as Wallace Shawn, Bette Midler, and Bill Hader as a new character named Cyrus.

Much of the cast returned for the sequel, though Pugsley is now being voiced by Javon 'Wanna' Walton instead of "Stranger Things" actor, Finn Wolfhard.

"The Addams Family 2" is in theaters and on demand starting October 1, 2021.