The Guilty Trailer: 911 Operator Jake Gyllenhaal Is Ready To Take Your Call

Where the first teaser for "The Guilty" was purposefully light on footage, this trailer finally gives us the visuals of Gyllenhaal's 911 dispatcher and the comedy of errors he encounters on a given day on the job. But when he receives a call from a woman in genuine danger, suddenly he's called upon to do everything he can to save her life and bring a potentially violent situation to a peaceful resolution.

"The Guilty" is actually a remake of a 2018 Danish film of the same name, with this one written by Nic Pizzolatto ("The Magnificent Seven," "Galveston," "True Detective") and directed by previous Gyllenhaal collaborator, Antoine Fuqua ("Training Day," "The Equalizer," "Southpaw"). The film takes place over the course of a single day and this latest trailer sees Gyllenhaal's character trying to do all in his power to save the life of a frantic kidnapped woman on the other end of the line.

The production of the film closely mirrors the claustrophobic and suffocating nature of the one-location plot itself, as the film entered production in the midst of rising coronavirus cases in Los Angeles, forcing the crew to improvise. In addition to Gyllenhaal performing in a walled-off set with little to no contact with anyone else in the cast (which apparently features some recognizable cameos in voice roles, not too dissimilar from another small-scale film like "Locke"), Fuqua also had to direct the film from inside a van parked down the street, as contract-tracing in close proximity to him led the filmmaker to quarantine right as production was about to begin.

"The Guilty" releases exclusively on Netflix on October 1, 2021. You can read the synopsis of the film below:

The film takes place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center. Call operator Joe Baylor (Gyllenhaal) tries to save a caller in grave danger—but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out.