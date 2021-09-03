Shang-Chi: The Album Is Here To Celebrate Asian And Asian American Artists
Get ready to rock out to the official motion picture soundtrack for "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."
When "Black Panther" released its soundtrack in 2018, it incorporated a who's who list of Black musical artists, led by Kendrick Lamar. Its original score, composed by Ludwig Göransson, leaned on traditional African music influences along with Senegalese singer Baaba Maal. "Shang-Chi" is following suit with a soundtrack that aims for its own cultural authenticity. It has roped in Asian and Asian-American artists from around the world to provide the musical texture for Marvel's first Asian-centered superhero movie.
Marvel Music/Hollywood Records and Interscope Records have announced the soundtrack details in a press release. It's hitting stores in tandem with the movie's theatrical debut on September 3 and is dubbed, "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings: The Album." 88rising, a record label and company that seeks to platform Asian and Asian-American artists, is executive producing it and has worked closely with the film's director, Destin Daniel Cretton. It's one of those soundtracks that will include music "from and inspired by" the movie. So six of the eighteen songs are exclusive to the album and you won't hear those in the film.
The soundtrack features Anderson .Paak, Rich Brian, Swae Lee, Jhené Aiko, Mark Tuan, Saweetie, Audrey Nuna, NIKI, Guapdad 4000, Warren Hue, keshi, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, DJ Snake, and more. Check out the full track listing, below.
Shang-Chi: The Album - Track Listing
You may have already heard the singles, "Lazy Susan," "Every Summertime," "Run It," and "In the Dark." "Run It" featured prominently in the movie's most recent trailer and was chosen as the official 2021-2022 ESPN College Football season anthem.
1. Always Rising – NIKI, Rich Brian, Warren Hue
2. Diamond + and Pearls – DPR LIVE, DPR IAN, peace.
3. In The Dark – Swae Lee, Jhené Aiko
4. Lazy Susan – 21 Savage, Rich Brian, Masiwei, Warren Hue
5. Nomad – Zion.T, Gen Hoshino
6. Fire in the Sky – Anderson .Paak
7. Lose Control – JJ Lin
8. Every Summertime – NIKI
9. Never Gonna Come Down – Mark Tuan, BIBI
10. Foolish – Rich Brian, Warren Hue, Guapdad 4000
11. Clocked Out! – Audrey Nuna, NIKI
12. Act Up – Rich Brian, Earthgang
13. Baba Says – Various Artists
14. Run It – DJ Snake, Rick Ross, Rich Brian
15. Swan Song – Saweetie, NIKI
16. War With Heaven – keshi
17. Hot Soup – 88rising, Simu Liu
18. Warriors – Warren Hue, Seori
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: The Album
Cretton had this to say about "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: The Album:"
"The music on this album is the beating heart of our film. As we were editing Shang-Chi, we were constantly inspired by the early recordings coming in from these incredible musicians. When I first spoke to Sean [Miyashiro, founder of 88rising] about the idea for this album, we knew we wanted it to stand alone as a piece of work, but also be wrapped in the themes of our movie... themes of family, legacy, pain and healing. We also just wanted to make a really great album that gives us all another reason to celebrate. I couldn't be more excited to share this music and these artists with the world."
The press release also notes:
88rising used the film's setting of San Francisco to tell a deeper story about the Asian-American experience — from what life is like at home, to getting into mischief, to falling in love for the first time. Just like the film itself, the album is anchored by the universal theme of family — exploring the relationships between our past generations, present, and future.
"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" stars Simu Liu and is currently playing in theaters worldwide. "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: The Album" is available in music outlets now, as is the "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" original score album by composer Joel P. West.