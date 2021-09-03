Shang-Chi: The Album Is Here To Celebrate Asian And Asian American Artists

Get ready to rock out to the official motion picture soundtrack for "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

When "Black Panther" released its soundtrack in 2018, it incorporated a who's who list of Black musical artists, led by Kendrick Lamar. Its original score, composed by Ludwig Göransson, leaned on traditional African music influences along with Senegalese singer Baaba Maal. "Shang-Chi" is following suit with a soundtrack that aims for its own cultural authenticity. It has roped in Asian and Asian-American artists from around the world to provide the musical texture for Marvel's first Asian-centered superhero movie.

Marvel Music/Hollywood Records and Interscope Records have announced the soundtrack details in a press release. It's hitting stores in tandem with the movie's theatrical debut on September 3 and is dubbed, "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings: The Album." 88rising, a record label and company that seeks to platform Asian and Asian-American artists, is executive producing it and has worked closely with the film's director, Destin Daniel Cretton. It's one of those soundtracks that will include music "from and inspired by" the movie. So six of the eighteen songs are exclusive to the album and you won't hear those in the film.

The soundtrack features Anderson .Paak, Rich Brian, Swae Lee, Jhené Aiko, Mark Tuan, Saweetie, Audrey Nuna, NIKI, Guapdad 4000, Warren Hue, keshi, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, DJ Snake, and more. Check out the full track listing, below.