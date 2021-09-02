The Office Experience Will Let You Visit The Always Exciting, Never Dull World Of Dunder-Mifflin

If you've ever watched "The Office" and thought, "I want to live that setting," then the gods have answered your somewhat questionable prayer. Creator Greg Daniels is working with Universal Live Entertainment and Superfly X to bring to life "The Office" and the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company in an interactive exhibition. "The Office Experience," as it's known, will open in Chicago this October, with an eye toward expanding to other cities in the future.

Universal Live Entertainment is the touring and exhibition arm of Universal Parks and Resorts, and The Hollywood Reporter likens "The Office Experience" to Superfly's other "Friends"-themed pop-up exhibit, which has already toured Chicago, New York, Boston, and Atlanta, and which is coming soon to Dallas. "The Office Experience" will be a two-story, 17-room exhibit that gives guests photo ops at familiar spots like Pam's desk or in Michael's office.

Per THR, visitors will be able to "relive iconic moments like the Dundie Awards" and Jim and Pam's love story or even the "Beach Games" from season 3. Will walking on hot coals be on the menu? We can only hope so. The Warehouse at Dunder Mifflin will be a souvenir store and we have no word yet on whether guests will be able to play basketball there or drive a forklift into warehouse shelves, knocking them over like dominos and spilling paper everywhere.