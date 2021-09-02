The Office Experience Will Let You Visit The Always Exciting, Never Dull World Of Dunder-Mifflin
If you've ever watched "The Office" and thought, "I want to live that setting," then the gods have answered your somewhat questionable prayer. Creator Greg Daniels is working with Universal Live Entertainment and Superfly X to bring to life "The Office" and the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company in an interactive exhibition. "The Office Experience," as it's known, will open in Chicago this October, with an eye toward expanding to other cities in the future.
Universal Live Entertainment is the touring and exhibition arm of Universal Parks and Resorts, and The Hollywood Reporter likens "The Office Experience" to Superfly's other "Friends"-themed pop-up exhibit, which has already toured Chicago, New York, Boston, and Atlanta, and which is coming soon to Dallas. "The Office Experience" will be a two-story, 17-room exhibit that gives guests photo ops at familiar spots like Pam's desk or in Michael's office.
Per THR, visitors will be able to "relive iconic moments like the Dundie Awards" and Jim and Pam's love story or even the "Beach Games" from season 3. Will walking on hot coals be on the menu? We can only hope so. The Warehouse at Dunder Mifflin will be a souvenir store and we have no word yet on whether guests will be able to play basketball there or drive a forklift into warehouse shelves, knocking them over like dominos and spilling paper everywhere.
The Mundane World of Dunder Mifflin
Universal's theme parks, of course, have a history of transporting guests into some fantastical movie settings. Just last week, we brought you the details of a new "Jurassic World" attraction at Universal Beijing, where you can board a ride vehicle and be chased by an animatronic Indominus Rex.
With "The Office" and "Friends," Superfly is offering city dwellers the chance to pose against more mundane sitcom backdrops. Some of them, like the "Friends" fountain or Central Perk storefront window, are instantly recognizable. Others aren't necessarily all that distinguishable from the apartments or workplaces that people might inhabit in real life.
"The Office" takes place in a humdrum setting enlivened by zany characters. Without those characters, it's maybe not the first place you would think of when you think of escaping into a simulated environment.
For stalwart "Office" fans like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, however, the opportunity to tour a recreation of the set of their favorite show may be too good to pass up. Unless an actor like Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, or Jenna Fischer suddenly makes a surprise appearance, in the mode of Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt at Disneyland (which doesn't seem very likely here), you'll just have to put yourself in the character's shoes and pretend you're them.
At the very least, it might be Instagrammable? "The Office Experience" will be open in Chicago from October 15, 2021, to January 17, 2022. Tickets are already available on the official website.