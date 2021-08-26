New Jurassic World Attraction Opens At Universal Beijing — Watch The Ride Footage

Universal Beijing Resort has its invitation-only grand opening on September 1, and as it gears up to begin test operations, we're getting a look at some of the rides the new theme park has in store. One of those is "Jurassic World Adventure," a state-of-the-art dark ride that looks to be a significant upgrade over "Dinosaur" at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

Sure, you've seen dinos in the dark at theme parks before. Maybe you were even there for Universe of Energy's closing day at Epcot back in 2017. But how many times has your ride vehicle been chased backward through the dark by a real-live Indominus Rex animatronic?

On Jurassic World Adventure, things start out well enough, with a Brachiosaurus rearing its long neck and John Williams' familiar "Jurassic Park" theme music swelling. However, there's soon a flash of lightning, and as is often the case with theme park rides, something goes terribly wrong. A voice informs guests that their tour through Jurassic World has been canceled due to bad weather, but by then, it's too late, and dinosaurs have already started escaping their paddocks. Ruh-roh...

You can see a video of the ride below. There's also a version with English subtitles here. Though Indominus Rex is the star, the Ankylosaurus also makes an appearance, as do Velociraptors and the one and only Tyrannosaurus Rex.