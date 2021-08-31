New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Images Lets There Be Carnage, But Also Shriek

The new photos (via Comicbook.com) give us more images of what Venom and Carnage — Venom's symbiote-infected serial killer nemesis — will look like in the sequel. Check them out below:

Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures

It's not just all symbiotes all the time in these photos, however — we also get some images of Hardy as Eddie Brock looking pensive as he stares at a ketchup-covered card from Cletus:

Sony Pictures

Here's Eddie also talking with his ex-girlfriend, Anne (Michele Williams), and neither of them look too happy about it:

Sony Pictures

Here's another photo of Eddie getting yelled at by Stephen Graham, who plays a detective in the film. This photo strongly suggests that Venom has unsurprisingly gotten Eddie in trouble, once again:

Sony Pictures

The new images also give us a look at Carnage's girlfriend, Shriek:

Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures

Shriek looks none too happy in these images, and I don't blame her. She looks like she's a prisoner of some sort, no doubt because — as her name suggests — she has sound-related superpowers.

In addition to Hardy, Harris, Williams, Graham, and Harrison, "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" also stars Reid Scott as Dan Lewis, Anne's current boyfriend (uh oh, drama!). Andy Serkis is directing the feature, which was penned by "Venom" and "Cruella" scriptwriter, Kelly Marcel.

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage," according to Serkis, takes place over a year after Eddie got his very special symbiote. Serkis has described Venom as a "maniac toddler," which is causing problems for Eddie. Throw in the fact that a serial killer gets his own symbiote to create ... wait for it ... carnage, and the sequel is set up to be an action-packed movie full of fighting symbiotes.

The release date for "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" has moved a lot over the past year-and-a-half for pandemic reasons. As of now, the movie is set to bring you lots of carnage content when it heads to theaters on October 15, 2021.