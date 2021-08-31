Raymond And Ray Will Make Ewan McGregor And Ethan Hawke Brothers In New Apple TV+ Movie

Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke are headed to Apple TV+ with a new original movie, "Raymond and Ray," which will see them showing off their dramatic chops as half-brothers. McGregor will play Raymond and Hawke will play Ray, and The Wrap reports that the film will follow the alliterative brothers as they "reinvent themselves following their terrible father's funeral."

Variety adds this logline:

"Somehow, they still each have a sense of humor, and [their father's] funeral is a chance for them to reinvent themselves. There's anger, there's pain, there's folly, there might be love, and there's definitely grave-digging."

Rodrigo Garcia is set to write and direct "Raymond and Ray," with Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón and Julia Lynn producing via Mockingbird Pictures. Garcia previously directed McGregor in "Last Days in the Desert," which saw the actor portray Jesus Christ during his 40 days in the wilderness.

McGregor memorably played his own twin brother in season 3 of "Fargo," but this time, he'll have Hawke to lean on. Stick a beard on them both and they could certainly pass for half-brothers, maybe even two Shakespearean gravediggers.