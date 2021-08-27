George R. R. Martin Producing Short Film With Vincent D'Onofrio Before Finishing His Half-Completed Game Of Thrones Novel

The night is dark and full of cooters.

That's right: because you asked for it, George R.R. Martin is producing an animated short film called "Night of the Cooters." Vincent D'Onofrio will direct and star as the voice of a sheriff in the town of Pachuco, Texas, which becomes the site of a Martian invasion.

It seems Martin, the white-bearded earthling, can't help but overextend himself, taking on new movie and TV projects left and right. "Night of the Cooters" continues the trend of him adapting the work of other authors. It's an adaptation of a 1987 science fiction novel by Howard Waldrop.

Via Deadline, here's what Martin had to say about the cooters he and D'Onofrio are wrangling up:

"Night of the Cooters is a short story, and our version is going to be a short film. I'd guess it will come in somewhere between 20 and 30 minutes, shot with a combination of live action and state-of-the-art animation. If you loved the story, we think you will love our movie."

Fresh cooters, right here! Perfect for a ballgame!