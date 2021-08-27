Daily Podcast: Did You Know About The Ghostbusters Pee Tubes? Plus: Black Canary, The Old Guard 2, And More
On the August 27, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by senior writer and chief film critic Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including a Black Canary movie, The Old Guard 2, The Lion King prequel, the next project from the guys behind American Vandal, and Ghostbusters.
In The News:
Chris: Black Canary Movie in the Works with Jurnee Smollet Reprising Role and Misha Green Writing
Ben: The Old Guard 2 Recruits a New Director with Star Wars Veteran Victoria Mahoney
Ben: The Lion King Prequel Casts a Young Mufasa and a Young Scar
Ben: American Vandal Duo Making Last Dance-Style Mockumentary And That Sounds Amazing
Chris: The Ghostbusters Uniforms Have Special Tubes in Case They Pee Their Pants (Seriously)
