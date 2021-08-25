The Ghostbusters Uniforms Have Special Tubes In Case They Pee Their Pants (Seriously)

I've seen the original "Ghostbusters" countless times, and while I always noticed the little yellow tube that's hanging off the Ghostbuster suits, I never gave them much thought. I suppose I just assumed the tubes were attached to the Proton Packs, or the traps, or something along those lines. But yesterday I noticed a Twitter user posted a screenshot of text written by Dan Aykroyd in which Aykroyd mentions the yellow tubes are, in fact, meant to help the Ghostbuster when they pee their pants from fear. The text comes from "Ghostbusters The Ultimate Visual History," which has an introduction penned by Aykroyd. He writes there that "the clear plastic hoses on the jumpsuits" are "for incontinence due to fear."

That's right: the Ghostbusters have taken precautions in case they see a spook, specter, or ghost so scary that it makes them wet their pants. This is a genuinely funny detail, and it underscores how unapologetically goofy the original "Ghostbusters" was, and still is. In other words: please stop taking "Ghostbuster" so seriously — it's about guys who pee themselves.