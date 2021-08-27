American Vandal Duo Making Last Dance-Style Mockumentary And That Sounds Amazing

Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, the creators of the terrific Netflix comedy "American Vandal," are returning to the world of streaming with a brand new mockumentary series set in the world of eSports.

Variety reports that Yacenda and Perrault have landed a series order at Paramount+ for a show called "Players," which is described like this:

"Players" follows a fictional pro "League of Legends" team as they pursue their first championship after years of close calls and heartache. To win it all, they will need their prodigy, a 17-year-old rookie, and their 27-year-old veteran to put their egos aside and work together.

Yacenda, who directed every episode of "American Vandal" and multiple episodes of the acclaimed FXX comedy series "Dave," will direct this series as well, and he'll serve as an executive producer alongside Perrault, Funny Or Die's Joe Farrell and Mike Farah, as well as Tim McAuliffe, Ari Lubet, and Todd Sellers.

Variety implies that this show will poke fun at the stylistic choices of "The Last Dance," the 10-part mini-series devoted to Michael Jordan and his incredible championship run with the 1997-1998 Chicago Bulls. Yacenda and Perrault have proven adept at mimicking other styles in the past — most famously, "American Vandal" pays humorous homage to true crime documentaries like "Making a Murderer" and "The Jinx." But they've also worked on some sports-related content that could give you an idea of what to expect when "Players" eventually hits Paramount+.