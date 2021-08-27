Superhero Bits: Marvel Cooks Up Gingerbread Funko POPs, John Leguizamo Is Becoming PhenomX & More

John Leguizamo already has a history with Todd McFarlane, having co-starred in the "Spawn" comic book movie as the horrifying Clown. But now, the two are teaming up to create a new comic book for Image Comics.

"PhenomX" will feature the likeness of John Leguizamo as Max Gomez, a man who was wrongfully imprisoned and is desperate to regain his freedom. When Max agrees to become a subject in an underground government experiment in exchange for his freedom, he suddenly gains phenomenal shape-shifting abilities. What he doesn't know is that his newfound freedom actually means he'll have to survive a superpowered war being fought on the streets of New York City.

Leguizamo said, "In today's world, it's incredibly important to support Latin artists. There is a lack of Latin representation in Hollywood, and it's important to showcase Latin superheroes." McFarlane echoed those sentiments by saying, "John is well regarded in the Latino entertainment world and we are both hoping that his character not only makes an impact here but across the globe, regardless of your background. Cool comic books should have a place everywhere."

The comic will also feature the talents of artist Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez ("La Boriqueña") and cover artists Jim Muñiz, José Marzán, Jr., and Juan Fernández.

"PhenomX #1" will go on sale on November 3, 2021.