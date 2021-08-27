Comic-Con Museum Construction Has Begun In San Diego

San Diego Comic-Con announced the beginning of construction of the Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park in an official press release. They're not building an entirely new structure, however, but they are renovating the old Federal Building in Balboa Park. That explains how they'll be able to open in November despite just beginning construction this week.

For those who haven't heard, the Comic-Con Museum will be filled with all sorts of pop culture paraphernalia, paying tribute to comics, sci-fi, fantasy, movies, TV shows, books, video games, anime, and so much more. But it will also be a place that bolsters creativity and education. Here's what the organizers have said about the Comic-Con Museum in the past:

For the past 50 years, San Diego Comic-Con has created one of the biggest, most popular conventions of its kind in the world. But the organizers of Comic-Con wanted to do even more to recognize fans and spread the magic of Comic-Con.

They imagined a place where fans could come together to celebrate the things they love, not just for a few days each summer, but all year long. A place where the public could learn about areas of art and pop culture of which they may not even be aware. A space where everyone is included, where old fans and new could enjoy the passion, creativity, and imagination of Comic-Con, while learning about science, technology, art, storytelling and much more.

Now the dream is starting to become a reality with the phase one opening and daily operations at the Comic-Con Museum slated to begin on November 26, 2021. So what will be available for fans to experience when the museum opens?