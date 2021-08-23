In this "Next Level Action" featurette from Marvel Studios, director Destin Daniel Cretton and star Simu Liu talk about showcasing a mix of fighting styles from around the world, and they did it with some of the most skilled martial artists around. Co-star Fala Chen mentions working with the world champion of tai chi for a key sequence while Simu Liu mentions Wing Chun along with a mix of regional styles to help flesh out the fights.

The first half of the featurette really hones in on the bus fight sequence, which we got a sneak peek at last week. Since Marvel can't have a bus barreling through the streets of San Francisco over and over again, it should come as no surprise that they built a full size bus on a moving rig surround by blue screen so they could simulate the bus crashing through town as the fight inside unfolds. It certainly looks like an impressive sequence, but we desperately want to see more action with Tony Leung.

Thankfully, it looks like there will be plenty of fight scenes outside of the major bus sequence, and hopefully they rely more on the martial arts than the visual effects spectacle of it all. Obvious the power of the Ten Rings will have to come into play, but the footage we've seen involving those powerful artifacts seem to display an impressive mix of CGI superpowers and martial arts, so hopefully we won't disappointed.

Shang-Chi also stars Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, and Dallas Liu.

You can check out the early buzz on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings over here, but if you'd rather stay away until you've seen it for yourself, here's the bare bones synopsis:

Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings arrives in theaters on September 3, 2021.