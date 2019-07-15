Rob Zombie is at it again with 3 From Hell, the latest entry in his House of 1000 Corpses/Devil’s Rejects series. You can expect more gore, more hillbilly accents, and more cameo appearances from horror B-movie legends left and right. And now you can watch a full 3 From Hell trailer, which offers up much more than the surprisingly sleight teaser that dropped recently.

3 From Hell Trailer

“The journey of these characters has always been special to me and I am thrilled to finally let the fans experience the next episode of the Firefly madness. This project was a true labor of love for everyone involved and we know we have created something amazing for the loyal followers of these films. Let the insanity begin!” So said director Rob Zombie, regarding 3 From Hell, his latest, sure-to-be-divisive movie.

Once again, the Firefly family – who are still somehow alive, even after being shot to death in the last movie – are back, and on the hunt. Sheri Moon Zombie, Sid Haig, and Bill Moseley are all back, leading a cast that includes Danny Trejo, Dee Wallace, Daniel Roebuck, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Richard Brake, Bill Oberst Jr., Clint Howard and more.

I remain on the fence about Rob Zombie: filmmaker. I think he has a great eye for horror filmmaking – but I also think he’s a rather lousy screenwriter. If he would just let someone else write his scripts, his movies would be in much better shape. But Zombie wants to do things his own way, and you have to respect him for that – even if you don’t love his movies.

3 From Hell will have special screenings on September 16, 17 and 18., courtesy of Fathom Events, Lionsgate and Saban Films. These screenings will feature the unrated version of the film, with different bonus content each night. On September 16, “moviegoers will see a special video introduction from Rob Zombie with the first 50 attendees at each theater receiving an exclusive poster (while supplies last).” On September 17, “audiences will be treated to a nearly 30-minute behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film.” And finally, on September 18, audiences will be shown a double feature of The Devil’s Rejects and 3 From Hell.