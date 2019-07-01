Rob Zombie is at it again with 3 From Hell, the third entry in his unnamed trilogy that started with House of 1000 Corpses and continued with The Devil’s Rejects. Zombie’s new horror film is set for a September release, but don’t expect a traditional rollout. Instead, 3 From Hell will be screening in 900 select movie theaters across three days. Each day will feature a different bonus feature, so if you want the full experience, I guess you can go see it three times in a row, if that’s something you’re into.

Want to see 3 From Hell in theaters? Then you better clear your calendar for September 16, 17 and 18. The latest splatterfest from Rob Zombie will be screening in theaters on those dates, courtesy of Fathom Events, Lionsgate and Saban Films. Fathom is screening the unrated version of the film, with different bonus content each night. On September 16, “moviegoers will see a special video introduction from Rob Zombie with the first 50 attendees at each theater receiving an exclusive poster (while supplies last).”

On September 17, “audiences will be treated to a nearly 30-minute behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film.” This seems to be the best option of the three screenings. A poster is nice and all, but a half-hour behind-the-scenes look at the movie is more interesting.

And finally, on September 18, audiences will be shown a double feature of The Devil’s Rejects and 3 From Hell (and I guess we’re all pretending House of 1000 Corpses doesn’t exist).

“This event is a long time coming,” said Rob Zombie, probably while wearing a cowboy hat with a skull on it or something. “The journey of these characters has always been special to me and I am thrilled to finally let the fans experience the next episode of the Firefly madness. This project was a true labor of love for everyone involved and we know we have created something amazing for the loyal followers of these films. Let the insanity begin!”

There’s still a lot of mystery swirling around 3 From Hell. A teaser trailer dropped last month and revealed absolutely nothing, and specific plot details remain elusive. We know that the Firefly clan – the family of hillbilly killers from Corpses and Rejects – are back and at it again. But we don’t really know how they’re back, since they were shot to death at the end of Rejects. I’m sure 3 From Hell will provide some sort of answer, and I’m sure that answer will be silly. That’s fine.

“We are excited to collaborate again with Rob Zombie,” said Lionsgate President of Worldwide Home Entertainment Ron Schwartz. “With House of 1,000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects, Rob Zombie delivered thrills and high doses of gore to genre fans. We look forward to bringing this next chapter to screens with Saban Films and Fathom.”

Tickets for the theatrical 3 From Hell screening can be purchased at Fathom Events starting July 19, along with participating box offices. A complete list of theater locations will be available on July 19. While you await that, you can enjoy a new 3 From Hell poster below.