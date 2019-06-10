Rob Zombie is bringing back the killers from House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects for one more splatter-fest: Three From Hell. Just how this works out remains a mystery, since the characters ended up being shot to death at the end of the last movie. But hey, in Rob Zombie’s world, anything goes. Watch the Three From Hell trailer below, and try to decipher what the movie is about!

Three From Hell Trailer

When it comes to the cinema of Mr. Bob Zombie, I remain on the fence. I think Zombie is a talented filmmaker with a unique eye. But I also think he kind of stinks as a screenwriter. It’s not so much the ideas I have a problem with – it’s the dialogue. As a result, his films often look amazing, but sound terrible. I dream of the day Zombie brings in a talented screenwriter to work with, because I think that will be the day he finally delivers a great movie.

But Zombie likes to do things his own way, and I suppose you have to respect that. Zombie’s latest is Three From Hell, which brings back the characters from perhaps his best movie – The Devil’s Rejects. Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig), Otis B. Driftwood (Bill Moseley), and Baby (Sheri Moon Zombie), members of the murderous Firefly family, are at it again.

This trailer is…not great. It’s more of a teaser, of course. But the bulk of what we see here is comprised of clips from The Devil’s Rejects and House of 1000 Corpses. There’s no indication of what the film is about. We don’t even know how the three leads are back – which is kind of a sticking-point, since The Devil’s Rejects ended with them being gunned-down, Bonnie and Clyde-style. Did they survive their many, many bullet wounds? Are they zombies now? Who knows!

In fact, we don’t know much of anything about this movie. We know the cast features Danny Trejo, Dee Wallace, Clint Howard, Daniel Roebuck, and more. And we know that the film has been rated R for “Strong sadistic violence, language throughout, sexual content, graphic nudity, and drug use,” because of course it has.

Three From Hell will arrive in select theaters October 31, 2019.