David Fincher's Rejected Star Wars Movie Pitch Would Have Centered On Two Beloved Franchise Characters
David Fincher, the director of "Seven," "Fight Club," and many other classic films, very nearly had a major influence on "Star Wars" before Disney took control of the franchise. So, what would he have done with one of the most popular sci-fi properties on the planet? He would have focused on a pair of beloved characters, specifically the best droids in the "Star Wars" property.
On a recent episode of the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, Fincher revealed that he had a conversation with former Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy about taking th studio public before Disney bought Lucasfilm in 2012. But what would Fincher have done with "Star Wars" had that panned out? Perhaps not what you'd expect.
His interest lay with C-3PO and R2-D2, primarily. Not Luke Skywalker. Not Princess Leia. A protocol droid and his astromech companion. And while Fincher admitted he didn't have a full pitch, he did have a rough idea. Here's what he had to say:
"I said, 'The thing that has always interested me about — certainly from the first movie — was the relationship between [C-]3PO and R2[-D2]. That they were essentially slaves who would bear witness to the folly of man. I always thought that, them being captured by Jawas, and then sold off and being on the periphery and witnessing the Skywalker Saga, was such a crucial element to it. [...] There was a kind of moral judgment. It was fairly obvious even from 3PO [...] he had a kind of understanding as to what the Empire meant, how evil they were."
"He was kind of trying to decide whether or not he wanted to invest in having a relationship with Luke Skywalker when he's getting his oil bath [in 'A New Hope'], and they're talking," Fincher added.
David Fincher's Star Wars movie would have given C-3PO and R2-D2 the spotlight
"Even from ['The Empire Strikes Back'], when 3PO is turned back on, and he recounts for you what he sees with the stormtroopers already being in [...] Bespin," David FIncher continued. "Whenever they used the robots for that, I was always really excited. I always thought that was kind of interesting, that you have to go through the recorder, like the court reporter, to find out what it is that happened."
Notably, C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels is the only actor to appear in all nine main "Star Wars" movies, while Kenny Baker portrayed R2-D2 in the original trilogy. These are characters who certainly have earned time in the spotlight, but using them as the crux of a new era for the franchise? That's a strange idea.
Be that as it may, Fincher and Kathleen Kennedy were interested in seeing if they could make something happen. Fincher, however, revealed that Disney's purchase of Lucasfilm (a deal that encompassed $4 billion in cash and stocks) nixed those plans. As the filmmaker recalled:
"I said to [Kennedy], I kind of pitched her this idea, I said, 'Let's take this thing to Wall Street and let the market decide.' And I think it was a month later or something, she said, 'Bad news. Apparently there's a $7 billion offer on the table,' and I said, 'We're not going to beat that.'"
George Lucas later opened up about selling Lucafilm to Disney, describing it as "very, very painful." Of course, it proved to be enormously beneficial for Disney, financially speaking. Fincher, meanwhile, has gone on to continue enjoying a very fruitful career outside the confines of a galaxy far, far away.