David Fincher, the director of "Seven," "Fight Club," and many other classic films, very nearly had a major influence on "Star Wars" before Disney took control of the franchise. So, what would he have done with one of the most popular sci-fi properties on the planet? He would have focused on a pair of beloved characters, specifically the best droids in the "Star Wars" property.

On a recent episode of the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, Fincher revealed that he had a conversation with former Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy about taking th studio public before Disney bought Lucasfilm in 2012. But what would Fincher have done with "Star Wars" had that panned out? Perhaps not what you'd expect.

His interest lay with C-3PO and R2-D2, primarily. Not Luke Skywalker. Not Princess Leia. A protocol droid and his astromech companion. And while Fincher admitted he didn't have a full pitch, he did have a rough idea. Here's what he had to say:

"I said, 'The thing that has always interested me about — certainly from the first movie — was the relationship between [C-]3PO and R2[-D2]. That they were essentially slaves who would bear witness to the folly of man. I always thought that, them being captured by Jawas, and then sold off and being on the periphery and witnessing the Skywalker Saga, was such a crucial element to it. [...] There was a kind of moral judgment. It was fairly obvious even from 3PO [...] he had a kind of understanding as to what the Empire meant, how evil they were."

"He was kind of trying to decide whether or not he wanted to invest in having a relationship with Luke Skywalker when he's getting his oil bath [in 'A New Hope'], and they're talking," Fincher added.