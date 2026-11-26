This article contains minor spoilers for "Focker In-Law."

Although it's not the only way comedy sequels can be successful, whether or not they stand out often comes down to their jokes. After all, while most of the great comedy sequels earn their status by being just as much or nearly as unique as their predecessors, if the jokes are lacking, then it's all for naught. This is why many comedy sequels are identified not by their character arcs or plot but by their gags and setpieces. "Gremlins 2: The New Batch" will primarily be known for its inclusion of wilder and weirder Gremlins, "Addams Family Values" has a memorable Thanksgiving play sequence, and so on.

So far, the "Meet the Parents" franchise has enjoyed its longevity thanks to adding new stars to the Focker family and beyond. "Meet the Fockers" introduced Barbara Streisand and Dustin Hoffman as the parents of Ben Stiller's Greg Focker, while "Little Fockers" used the occasion of the Fockers having babies to include new faces such as Jessica Alba's Andi. This month's "Focker In-Law" continues the tradition by casting hot young talents Skyler Gisondo and Beanie Feldstein as the Focker children, with Ariana Grande also turning up in a major role as Greg's son's fiancé. However, writer/director John Hamburg cleverly understood that he couldn't solely rely on the cast to make his film stand out. He wanted to conceive a sequence that would match the cringe comedy outrageousness of the original film while using all his stars in a big way. He does so in the moment where Greg sings John Legend's "All of Me" to Jack Byrnes (Robert De Niro), which, according to Hamburg himself, is the best scene in the movie.