The Best Scene In Focker In-Law, According To Director John Hamburg [Exclusive]
This article contains minor spoilers for "Focker In-Law."
Although it's not the only way comedy sequels can be successful, whether or not they stand out often comes down to their jokes. After all, while most of the great comedy sequels earn their status by being just as much or nearly as unique as their predecessors, if the jokes are lacking, then it's all for naught. This is why many comedy sequels are identified not by their character arcs or plot but by their gags and setpieces. "Gremlins 2: The New Batch" will primarily be known for its inclusion of wilder and weirder Gremlins, "Addams Family Values" has a memorable Thanksgiving play sequence, and so on.
So far, the "Meet the Parents" franchise has enjoyed its longevity thanks to adding new stars to the Focker family and beyond. "Meet the Fockers" introduced Barbara Streisand and Dustin Hoffman as the parents of Ben Stiller's Greg Focker, while "Little Fockers" used the occasion of the Fockers having babies to include new faces such as Jessica Alba's Andi. This month's "Focker In-Law" continues the tradition by casting hot young talents Skyler Gisondo and Beanie Feldstein as the Focker children, with Ariana Grande also turning up in a major role as Greg's son's fiancé. However, writer/director John Hamburg cleverly understood that he couldn't solely rely on the cast to make his film stand out. He wanted to conceive a sequence that would match the cringe comedy outrageousness of the original film while using all his stars in a big way. He does so in the moment where Greg sings John Legend's "All of Me" to Jack Byrnes (Robert De Niro), which, according to Hamburg himself, is the best scene in the movie.
This Focker In-Law scene is one of John Hamburg's favorite moments as a filmmaker
One of the things "Focker In-Law" does really well is escalation, in which Greg Focker makes a series of choices which have minor consequences at first but quickly snowball into increasingly more ludicrous events. The apex of this is when Greg (Ben Stiller), who has taken it upon himself to keep Henry (Skyler Gisondo) from proposing to Olivia (Ariana Grande) by hiding the engagement ring, discovers at the last minute that Henry had secretly planned to sing a song at dinner with everyone present. Scrambling, Greg decides to perform the song himself, and dedicate it to his occasional family nemesis, Jack.
When I had the opportunity to speak to Hamburg about the movie, he chose this setpiece as the best scene in the film from a subjective and objective perspective. As he explained:
"I'd say for this movie, it's recency bias, but there's a scene where Greg serenades Jack. And most of the cast is sitting around this table and Owen Wilson's at the piano. And that was just a really epic moment in my career as a filmmaker. To have these amazingly talented people gathered on one set and then have Ben singing and Bob's reactions are so priceless. It was just like everything kind of came together. That's like the dream for a comedy filmmaker, to have that. And then the audience reaction was so great. [...] There's many [great scenes], but of many, I'd say that sequence is one I reflect on. It's like, that was a really fun couple of days of shooting."
Given how well it works both in and out of context, the scene is absolutely a standout moment. And who knows, maybe Stiller will sing again in the next "Focker" film because of it.
"Focker In-Law" is in theaters now.