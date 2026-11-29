Roland Emmerich's 2009 disaster epic "2012" is one of the most bloated, overwrought blockbusters you will ever see, running a sizable 158 minutes. Like Emmerich's films "Independence Day" and "The Day After Tomorrow" before it, "2012" follows a global ensemble of characters as they individually attempt to survive a worldwide cataclysm. "2012" ups the ante, however, by depicting many huge disasters all at once. The critical community kind of hated it, but the movie had a loyal defender in Roger Ebert.

In his three-and-a-half-star (out of four) review, Ebert referred to "2012" as being "the mother of all disaster movies (and the father, and the extended family)." Seriously, this film has everything: mega-tsunamis, earthquakes, volcanoes, and the Earth cracking open to swallow entire cities. Our planet's crust is shifting, you see, which may very well be bringing about the end to all life living on it. As for the movie's title, that's a nod to the longstanding myth that the Maya Long Count Calendar predicted the Earth would end in the year 2012.

Ebert found all of this chaos quite "fun," writing:

"'2012' delivers what it promises, and since no sentient being will buy a ticket expecting anything else, it will be, for its audiences, one of the most satisfactory films of the year. It even has real actors in it. Like all the best disaster movies, it's funniest at its most hysterical. You think you've seen end-of-the-world movies? This one ends the world, stomps on it, grinds it up and spits it out."

The "real actors" Ebert refers to include John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Oliver Platt, Thandiwe Newton, Amanda Peet, Danny Glover, and Woody Harrelson. In that respect, "2012" is indeed the disaster movie to end all disaster movies.