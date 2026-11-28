Most critics hated Alex Proyas' 2009 film "Knowing," and I haven't heard much mention of it in the years since its release. At the same time, it was something of a box office hit, and it even had Roger Ebert in its corner. Awarding the film four stars (out of four), Ebert called it "one of the best science fiction movies I've ever seen." Ebert was famously a sci-fi aficionado who often gave perfect ratings to unexpected examples of the genre, so his review is high praise indeed.

Looking over the premise, one might be able to intuit why so many critics rejected "Knowing." It's an ambitious and somewhat gonzo sci-fi thriller about John Koestler (Nicolas Cage), an astrophysics professor who finds a 50-year-old string of numbers that, when interpreted correctly, seemingly point to future disasters and cataclysms. Koestler tries to prevent said cataclysms, but he's unsuccessful. In other words, he bears the weight of knowing about the future, yet he's powerless to prevent it.

This is especially depressing when Koestler finds that the numbers predict the end of the world. But then, there's a twist leading to an ending that will likely catch most folks off-guard. I won't spoil what happens, but the movie's final shot is not one you would be able to predict.

As for Ebert, "Knowing" was philosophical catnip. "The plot," he wrote, "involves the most fundamental of all philosophical debates: Is the universe deterministic or random?" Heady stuff.