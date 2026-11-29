Martin Freeman's Forgotten Zombie Movie Is A Hidden Gem On Netflix
The zombie sub-genre gets a bad rep, and the oversaturation of the genre of the past couple of decades may give the impression that there is simply nothing new to do with the undead. And yet, as the best zombie movies of all time show, the genre can serve as an allegory for a variety of themes and be reimagined and reinterpreted in new and exciting ways.
Filmmakers have experimented with the undead themselves, offering slow zombies and fast zombies, actual living dead and infected. We've seen zombie films with all sorts of tones. But what isn't experimented on as much is location setting. It's uncommon to see a zombie story be specific about where it's set, or use that to tell a specific story, which makes it exciting when a filmmaker decides to do just that.
One example of a zombie movie that explores a fresh new haunting backdrop for a zombie outbreak is a hidden gem on Netflix starring Martin Freeman. The movie is "Cargo," a character-driven zombie movie set in the arid Australian Outback. From directors Ben Howling and Yolanda Ramke, Martin Freeman stars as Andy Rose, a man having to survive a zombie apocalypse on his own while also having to take care of his infant daughter, Rosie. As if fighting the man-eating infected wasn't enough, try evading zombies while also having to find shelter and food for a toddler. At the same time, we follow Thoomi (Simone Landers), a young Aboriginal woman hiding her father's infection from the rest of her community — which wants to hunt down every zombie they come across.
The result is a poignant, emotionally-devastating zombie movie you need to add to your watchlist.
Cargo is a very emotional and grounded zombie movie
What makes "Cargo" special and unique amongst zombie movies is that you know from the get-go that it won't have a happy ending. After barely surviving a zombie attack, Martin Freeman's Andy not only has to take care of his infant daughter, but has to deliver her to safety in 48 hours.
"Cargo" takes a page out of zombie dramas like "Train to Busan," or "The Last of Us," focusing more on the father-daughter relationship rather than a larger-scale fight between humanity and the undead. Andy knows his time is up, all he can do is ensure his daughter has a better shot than him. This gives the movie both a clock to race against, one that makes every moment feel important, but with a sense of pessimism and resignation that allows the story to slow down and focus on character building rather than set pieces. The movie has more in common with John Hillcoat's 2009 adaptation of "The Road" than "The Walking Dead" TV show, with long and meditative scenes where characters just talk about their regrets, about the meaning of life and other big topics, in addition to fighting zombies.
Then there's the baby. Where most zombie stories with kids end up making the younger characters insufferable or a plot device to add stakes, Rosie is a bundle of joy that's perfectly used to contrast the horrors that are happening in front of her.
"Cargo" is an underseen gem that has something to say, with poignant commentary about Australia's history of colonization and fracking, while delivering an emotional and grounded zombie story.