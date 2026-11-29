The zombie sub-genre gets a bad rep, and the oversaturation of the genre of the past couple of decades may give the impression that there is simply nothing new to do with the undead. And yet, as the best zombie movies of all time show, the genre can serve as an allegory for a variety of themes and be reimagined and reinterpreted in new and exciting ways.

Filmmakers have experimented with the undead themselves, offering slow zombies and fast zombies, actual living dead and infected. We've seen zombie films with all sorts of tones. But what isn't experimented on as much is location setting. It's uncommon to see a zombie story be specific about where it's set, or use that to tell a specific story, which makes it exciting when a filmmaker decides to do just that.

One example of a zombie movie that explores a fresh new haunting backdrop for a zombie outbreak is a hidden gem on Netflix starring Martin Freeman. The movie is "Cargo," a character-driven zombie movie set in the arid Australian Outback. From directors Ben Howling and Yolanda Ramke, Martin Freeman stars as Andy Rose, a man having to survive a zombie apocalypse on his own while also having to take care of his infant daughter, Rosie. As if fighting the man-eating infected wasn't enough, try evading zombies while also having to find shelter and food for a toddler. At the same time, we follow Thoomi (Simone Landers), a young Aboriginal woman hiding her father's infection from the rest of her community — which wants to hunt down every zombie they come across.

The result is a poignant, emotionally-devastating zombie movie you need to add to your watchlist.