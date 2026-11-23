Cristian Mungiu's Palme d'Or-winning, Sebastian Stan-starring film "Fjord" will be available to rent on digital platforms beginning November 24, 2026. Given that this is a few days before Thanksgiving, "Fjord" will be the perfect film to watch with the extended family, and won't inspire any kind of snippy, angry political discussions whatsoever.

That, of course, is sarcasm. "Fjord" is, in fact, very, very political. According to /Film's review, "Fjord" is a clumsy, one-sided, and very ideologically weighted drama that is presented as unbiased through its efficient visuals and realistic style, but which is very biased indeed. Even in a room of people who are politically aligned, either to the left or the right, "Fjord" will inspire discussion. Or an argument. Watch it with your politically opposed family members, and let the sparks fly.

"Fjord" tells the story of the Gheorghiu family, which consists of stern Romanian father Mihai (not listed as one of Stan's best roles on /Film's countdown of them) and Norwegian mother Lisbet (Renate Reinsve), along with their two teens, two elementary-school-age kids, and an infant, who move from their long-term Romanian home to the small Norwegian town where Lisbet grew up. The Gheorghius are conservative Christians, which is very different from the local community, mostly made up of non-adherents.

When the Gheorghiu parents are unexpectedly accused of physically abusing their children, Norwegian Child Protective Services immediately takes the kids away (like, in an afternoon), leaving the Gheorghius having to find any kind of legal recourse to get them back. They will eventually have to explain themselves in court. The Gheorghius aren't wholly innocent, confessing to spanking their kids from time to time.