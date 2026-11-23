How To Watch Fjord At Home
Cristian Mungiu's Palme d'Or-winning, Sebastian Stan-starring film "Fjord" will be available to rent on digital platforms beginning November 24, 2026. Given that this is a few days before Thanksgiving, "Fjord" will be the perfect film to watch with the extended family, and won't inspire any kind of snippy, angry political discussions whatsoever.
That, of course, is sarcasm. "Fjord" is, in fact, very, very political. According to /Film's review, "Fjord" is a clumsy, one-sided, and very ideologically weighted drama that is presented as unbiased through its efficient visuals and realistic style, but which is very biased indeed. Even in a room of people who are politically aligned, either to the left or the right, "Fjord" will inspire discussion. Or an argument. Watch it with your politically opposed family members, and let the sparks fly.
"Fjord" tells the story of the Gheorghiu family, which consists of stern Romanian father Mihai (not listed as one of Stan's best roles on /Film's countdown of them) and Norwegian mother Lisbet (Renate Reinsve), along with their two teens, two elementary-school-age kids, and an infant, who move from their long-term Romanian home to the small Norwegian town where Lisbet grew up. The Gheorghius are conservative Christians, which is very different from the local community, mostly made up of non-adherents.
When the Gheorghiu parents are unexpectedly accused of physically abusing their children, Norwegian Child Protective Services immediately takes the kids away (like, in an afternoon), leaving the Gheorghius having to find any kind of legal recourse to get them back. They will eventually have to explain themselves in court. The Gheorghius aren't wholly innocent, confessing to spanking their kids from time to time.
Fjord is perfect for sparking angry political discussions
The progressive government of Norway is presented as being full of harridans and busybodies who are hellbent on removing children from their well-meaning parents. "Fjord" presents a political conflict between conservative and liberal ideologies. The Gheorghius attempt to gin up support for their cause by calling in conservative protestors and staging their legal struggle as a bias against Christians. By Romanian social norms, a light spanking is seen as socially appropriate, but the Norwegian government is determined to keep the Gheorghiu kids away from Mihai and Lisbet. The movie sides with the conservative characters, making the entire film feel like light social propaganda.
"Fjord," however, won the Palme d'Or at Cannes, as well as the François Chalais Prize, the FIPRESCI Prize, the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury, and the Prix de la Citoyenneté. It is also beloved by most critics, racking up a 91% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 165 reviews. Justin Chang's review in The New Yorker noted that some of the villains in "Fjord" are unrealistically larger-than-life, but that it was ultimately subtle. He wrote:
"Is 'Fjord' guilty, as some have charged, of stacking the moral decks in the Gheorghius' favor? We are presented with a few potentially hissable villains ... Yet Mungiu has an uncommon ability to temper bluntness with nuance."
As soon as it's easily available to rent online, one can watch "Fjord" for themselves and see if it's politically charged, naturally neutral, or morally complex. Cristian Mungiu tends to handle politically difficult issues with frankness and directness; he reminded us of the necessity of abortion with his 2007 drama "4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days." You, however, are the one can must decide if "Fjord" is as powerful.