84 Years Later, Casablanca's Best Line Is Still The Most Romantic Quote In Movie History
If you're not familiar with "Casablanca," I have to assume that you're from some sort of alien planet, have been in a coma for decades, or are a newborn baby. Directed by Michael Curtiz and written by Julius J. Epstein, Philip G. Epstein, and Howard Koch (whose script adapts the play "Everybody Comes to Rick's" by Murray Burnett and Joan Alison), "Casablanca" centers around the taciturn bar owner Rick Blaine (the incomparable Humphrey Bogart), an American ex-pat living in the titular city in Morocco (which was still a colony of France at the time, as the film is set in December 1941). As Rick accepts refugees and ex-pats of all stripes (and has an anti-Axis and anti-Nazi past of his own), he also quietly ensures paperwork to people looking to escape the Nazi regime.
That's when Ingrid Bergman's Ilsa Lund walks into Rick's particular gin joint, to sloppily paraphrase one of his best quotes (and we'll circle back to that). After Ilsa and Rick had a beautiful love affair in occupied Paris and planned to escape together, Ilsa simply vanished, which gave us the bitter, cynical, and lovelorn Rick we see living in Casablanca. Not only is Ilsa back, but she needs a favor: Her husband Victor Laszlo (Paul Henreid), whom she believed was dead when she romanced Rick in Paris, needs papers to evade the Nazis hunting him so that the couple can run away to Portugal (which is unoccupied). Not only does Rick give Ilsa the papers that she and Victor need, he gives up the woman he loves so that she and Victor can live their lives safely. "Casablanca" is a sweeping story of righteous protest against fascism, lost love, and sacrifice ... and "Here's looking at you, kid" is one of its most memorable lines.
'Here's looking at you, kid' is one of the most memorable lines in cinematic history
"Casablanca" is, admittedly, stacked from top to bottom with memorable quotes (more on that shortly), but "Here's looking at you, kid" feels like it transcends the very film it came from. There are probably people out there who don't even know that this sweet nothing came from this 1942 classic (and I'd like anyone who doesn't to sit their butt down and watch all of "Casablanca" right now), yet the fact of the matter is that "Here's looking at you, kid" has stood the test of time and remains one of the most immortal lines in movie history.
So, why is that? Rick says this line to Ilsa throughout "Casablanca," and we see him utter it during flashbacks to the couple's happier times in Paris and right before he puts her on the plane with Victor that will take her to Portugal safely. It's simple but unbelievably meaningful. Before understanding why Ilsa suddenly left Paris, Rick was furious that she vanished from his life. When she reveals that she only left because Victor was alive, sick, and needed her help after he escaped from a concentration camp, his heart softens, and he's able to forgive her for the heartbreak she caused. Rick loves Ilsa, and there's no denying that Ilsa loves Rick, but she's in love with Victor — and the film smartly doesn't villainize Victor, making him a genuinely decent guy who simply wants to escape enemy forces and live peacefully with his wife after years of torment. "Here's looking at you, kid" is Rick's expression of love for Ilsa, and him saying it right as he puts her on a plane that will take her away forever is both heartbreaking and romantic.
Other beloved quotes from Casablanca
- Louie, I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship." — Rick
- " I'm shocked! Shocked to find that gambling is going on in here." — Captain Renault
- "Kiss me. Kiss me as if it were the last time." — Ilsa
- "You might as well question why we breathe. If we stop breathing, we'll die. If we stop fighting our enemies, the world will die." — Victor
- "We'll always have Paris. We didn't have, we, we lost it until you came to Casablanca. We got it back last night." — Rick
- "Where I'm going, you can't follow. What I've got to do, you can't be any part of. Ilsa, I'm no good at being noble, but it doesn't take much to see that the problems of three little people don't amount to a hill of beans in this crazy world. Someday you'll understand that." — Rick
- "I remember every detail. The Germans wore gray, you wore blue." — Rick
- "You better hurry. You'll miss that plane." — Rick
- "Play the 'Marseillaise.' ... Play it!" — Victor
- "Last night we said a great many things. You said I was to do the thinking for both of us. Well, I've done a lot of it since then, and it all adds up to one thing: you're getting on that plane with Victor where you belong." — Rick
- "Round up the usual suspects." — Captain Renault
- Play it, Sam. Play 'As Time Goes By.'" — Rick