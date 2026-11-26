If you're not familiar with "Casablanca," I have to assume that you're from some sort of alien planet, have been in a coma for decades, or are a newborn baby. Directed by Michael Curtiz and written by Julius J. Epstein, Philip G. Epstein, and Howard Koch (whose script adapts the play "Everybody Comes to Rick's" by Murray Burnett and Joan Alison), "Casablanca" centers around the taciturn bar owner Rick Blaine (the incomparable Humphrey Bogart), an American ex-pat living in the titular city in Morocco (which was still a colony of France at the time, as the film is set in December 1941). As Rick accepts refugees and ex-pats of all stripes (and has an anti-Axis and anti-Nazi past of his own), he also quietly ensures paperwork to people looking to escape the Nazi regime.

That's when Ingrid Bergman's Ilsa Lund walks into Rick's particular gin joint, to sloppily paraphrase one of his best quotes (and we'll circle back to that). After Ilsa and Rick had a beautiful love affair in occupied Paris and planned to escape together, Ilsa simply vanished, which gave us the bitter, cynical, and lovelorn Rick we see living in Casablanca. Not only is Ilsa back, but she needs a favor: Her husband Victor Laszlo (Paul Henreid), whom she believed was dead when she romanced Rick in Paris, needs papers to evade the Nazis hunting him so that the couple can run away to Portugal (which is unoccupied). Not only does Rick give Ilsa the papers that she and Victor need, he gives up the woman he loves so that she and Victor can live their lives safely. "Casablanca" is a sweeping story of righteous protest against fascism, lost love, and sacrifice ... and "Here's looking at you, kid" is one of its most memorable lines.