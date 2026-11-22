It doesn't matter how many movies Pixar makes, the studio's biggest achievement will forever be the "Toy Story" franchise. To be sure, there's a reason several "Toy Story" films rank among Pixar's highest rated movies on Rotten Tomatoes, as the animated property has endured for decades and continues to resonate with audiences. Even now, the very first "Toy Story" flick remains the standard for Pixar films (and not just because it launched a reliable hit-maker at the box office).

In addition to establishing Pixar as an animation studio worth paying attention to, 1995's "Toy Story" marked the arrival of 3D computer animation. It's essentially to animation what "Jurassic Park" was to visual effects, signaling a change from what had come before cinematically. At the same time, "Toy Story" is fairly small in its scale, which is a testament to just how well its story and characters work. It's not about grand adventures with huge set pieces, it's a simple tale about a cowboy toy learning to accept change in his life and a space ranger toy realizing he's not who he believed he was (and that's okay).

Sure, the animation in "Toy Story" shows its age nowadays, yet the film itself feels as groundbreaking as it ever did, serving up lots of fun sequences and clever ideas in a narratively tight package. Then there's its cast, anchored by Tom Hanks and Tim Allen as Woody and Buzz Lightyear, who really make their characters feel alive. It's no wonder the movie became such a monumental success, establishing computer animation as more than just a gimmick in the process.

And let's not forget: It's extremely quotable as well, with one of Buzz's most famous line (besides, of course, "To Infinity and Beyond!") being the best example.