31 Years Later, Buzz Lightyear's Best Line Is Still The Greatest Pixar Quote Ever
It doesn't matter how many movies Pixar makes, the studio's biggest achievement will forever be the "Toy Story" franchise. To be sure, there's a reason several "Toy Story" films rank among Pixar's highest rated movies on Rotten Tomatoes, as the animated property has endured for decades and continues to resonate with audiences. Even now, the very first "Toy Story" flick remains the standard for Pixar films (and not just because it launched a reliable hit-maker at the box office).
In addition to establishing Pixar as an animation studio worth paying attention to, 1995's "Toy Story" marked the arrival of 3D computer animation. It's essentially to animation what "Jurassic Park" was to visual effects, signaling a change from what had come before cinematically. At the same time, "Toy Story" is fairly small in its scale, which is a testament to just how well its story and characters work. It's not about grand adventures with huge set pieces, it's a simple tale about a cowboy toy learning to accept change in his life and a space ranger toy realizing he's not who he believed he was (and that's okay).
Sure, the animation in "Toy Story" shows its age nowadays, yet the film itself feels as groundbreaking as it ever did, serving up lots of fun sequences and clever ideas in a narratively tight package. Then there's its cast, anchored by Tom Hanks and Tim Allen as Woody and Buzz Lightyear, who really make their characters feel alive. It's no wonder the movie became such a monumental success, establishing computer animation as more than just a gimmick in the process.
And let's not forget: It's extremely quotable as well, with one of Buzz's most famous line (besides, of course, "To Infinity and Beyond!") being the best example.
Quote Of The Day from Toy Story
Buzz memorably delivers his line near the end of "Toy Story" as he and Woody desperately try to catch up to their owner Andy (John Morris) before he and his family move away to their new home. Problem is, Buzz is strapped to a big firework taped to his back. (It's a long story.) So, as a last resort, Woody lights the rocket, which sends the duo straight up the air. Fortunately, just before the rocket blows up, Buzz activates his suit's wings, freeing him and allowing him to hold Woody as the two safely glide through the sky to reach Andy and his family in their car.
It's in this moment that Woody marvels at Buzz's ability to fly, having previously mocked him for claiming he could do so when he couldn't. But Buzz corrects his partner, declaring, "This isn't flying. It's falling with style!" (itself a callback to one of Woody's quips from earlier in the movie).
Altogether, it's a terrific sequence that solidifies Buzz's character arc and the film's core themes all in one go. Having awakened and gained sentience, Buzz is now embracing the fact that he is actually a toy and not a real spaceman. But again, that's okay, as he's found a new purpose in being Andy's toy. "It's falling with style" really is the perfect encapsulation of the beating heart of "Toy Story" and why the characters of Woody and Buzz have endured for so long. They go from being bitter enemies to the best of friends as they embrace what makes toys special.
More memorable quotes from Toy Story
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"The word I'm searching for — I can't say, because there's preschool toys present." — Woody
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"One minute you're defending the whole galaxy, and, suddenly, you find yourself sucking down darjeeling with Marie Antoinette ... and her little sister." — Buzz Lightyear
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"You are a sad, strange little man, and you have my pity. Farewell." — Buzz Lightyear
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"Look, over there in that house is a kid who thinks you are the greatest, and it's not because you're a Space Ranger, pal, it's because you're a toy. You are his toy!" — Woody
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"I'm from Mattel. Well, I'm not really from Mattel. I'm actually from a smaller company that was purchased in a leveraged buyout." — Rex
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"YOU! ARE! A! TOY!" — Woody