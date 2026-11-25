34 Years Later, Robin Williams' Best Aladdin Line Is Still The Funniest Disney Quote Ever
John Musker and Ron Clements' 1992 animated film "Aladdin" was one of the movies in the so-called Disney Renaissance, a period that was kicked off with the release of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" in 1989. That film's commercial and critical success revitalized the company from the doldrums it had been experiencing in the 1980s and led to a string of animated blockbusters, including "Beauty and the Beast" in 1991 and "Aladdin" in 1992.
"Aladdin," itself based on the classic tale from "One Thousand and One Nights," was a massive hit, earning $504 million at the box office. The movie stars Robin Williams as the voice of the Genie, and having a celebrity at the center of a major animated feature was a novelty at the time. Not only that, casting Williams called for a complete reimagining of the Genie role, as the film would go on to retain the comedian's scattershot, improvisational comedy style.
(Infamously, Williams and Disney also come to loggerheads over the way "Aladdin" was marketed, but they ultimately settled the matter.)
In "Aladdin," the Genie adapts the guises of the various celebrities that Williams impersonates, among them Jack Nicholson, Ed Sullivan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rodney Dangerfield, and Groucho Marx. The comedy comes so fast and furious in "Aladdin" that one needs to watch the film several times to catch it all.
Case in point: After Aladdin (Scott Weinger) frees the Genie from his lamp, he is told, naturally, that he gets three wishes. Aladdin, however, isn't sure what to wish for, so he idly asks the Genie what he would wish for. It's then that Aladdin learns the Genie is really a prisoner of the lamp, with the latter memorably (and amusingly) describing himself as having "phenomenal cosmic power" but an "itty bitty living space."
Quote of the Day from Aladdin
It's not the line itself that's funny, but Robin Williams' delivery, as well as the animation that matches it. He says that being a prisoner is "part and parcel with the whole Genie gig." When he adds that he has "phenomenal cosmic powers," he rears up, turning red and arching his back into the heavens as cosmic storms thunder around him, his voice echoing. He then just as quickly shrinks down to a tiny size and folds himself bodily into his magical, hand-sized lamp before, explaining in a squeaky voice that he only has "itty bitty living space."
"Aladdin" later calls back to this line during its climax, at which point the wicked royal vizier Jafar (Jonathan Freeman) has taken control of the Genie and used his magic to become the most powerful sorcerer in the world. He then transforms into a giant snake and is about to squeeze Aladdin to death when the latter, thinking fast, teases Jafar that the Genie is still more powerful than he is. Knowing Aladdin is right, Jafar wishes to become a genie himself, not realizing he will now be enslaved to live inside a lamp himself. As Jafar disappears into his lamp, wailing in protest, Aladdin smirkingly points out that, yes, he, too, has phenomenal cosmic powers but itty bitty living space now. The battle has been won, and the heroes have triumphed.
Overall, this line is a funny way to describe the Genie's plight without making it sound too dark. He's a prisoner, but he stages it as a sad discomfort. "Aladdin" is a G-rated film that is appropriate for small children, so delving into the darkness of the Genie's enslavement isn't exactly something its creatives necessarily wanted to address.
Other memorable quotes from Aladdin
The Genie cracks many a quotable line in "Aladdin," including the following:
- "Oy! 10,000 years can give you such a crick in the neck!"
- "Say, you're a lot smaller than my last master. Either that or I'm getting bigger. Look at me from the side, do I look different to you?"
- "That's right! He can be taught!! What would you wish of me, [Arnold Schwarzenegger] the ever-impressive, the long-contained, [Señor Wences] often imitated, but never duplicated, duplicated, duplicated, duplicated, duplicated, duplicated, duplicated, duplicated, duplicated, duplicated, Genie of the he Lamp! [Ed Sullivan] Right here, direct from the lamp, right here for your very much wish fulfillment. Thank you!"
- "Excuse me?! Are you lookin' at me? Did you rub my lamp? Did you wake me up? Did you bring me here? And all of a sudden, you're walkin' out on me? I don't think so! Not right now! You're gettin' your wishes, SO SIT DOWN!"
- "You have been a fabulous audience! Tell you what, you're the best audience in the whole world! Take care of yourselves! Good night, Alice! Good night, Agrabah! Adios, amigos!"