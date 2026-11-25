John Musker and Ron Clements' 1992 animated film "Aladdin" was one of the movies in the so-called Disney Renaissance, a period that was kicked off with the release of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" in 1989. That film's commercial and critical success revitalized the company from the doldrums it had been experiencing in the 1980s and led to a string of animated blockbusters, including "Beauty and the Beast" in 1991 and "Aladdin" in 1992.

"Aladdin," itself based on the classic tale from "One Thousand and One Nights," was a massive hit, earning $504 million at the box office. The movie stars Robin Williams as the voice of the Genie, and having a celebrity at the center of a major animated feature was a novelty at the time. Not only that, casting Williams called for a complete reimagining of the Genie role, as the film would go on to retain the comedian's scattershot, improvisational comedy style.

(Infamously, Williams and Disney also come to loggerheads over the way "Aladdin" was marketed, but they ultimately settled the matter.)

In "Aladdin," the Genie adapts the guises of the various celebrities that Williams impersonates, among them Jack Nicholson, Ed Sullivan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rodney Dangerfield, and Groucho Marx. The comedy comes so fast and furious in "Aladdin" that one needs to watch the film several times to catch it all.

Case in point: After Aladdin (Scott Weinger) frees the Genie from his lamp, he is told, naturally, that he gets three wishes. Aladdin, however, isn't sure what to wish for, so he idly asks the Genie what he would wish for. It's then that Aladdin learns the Genie is really a prisoner of the lamp, with the latter memorably (and amusingly) describing himself as having "phenomenal cosmic power" but an "itty bitty living space."