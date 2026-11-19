Brad Pitt is back as Cliff Booth. The character he first played in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" is back for his very own spin-off with the aptly-titled "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth." Pitt won Best Supporting Actor for his work at the confusing, chaotic, cathartic 2020 Oscars. So having him back in that role is a big deal. But does his return as Cliff end when the credits roll? Or is there more to it?

Tarantino only wrote the script this time, with Pitt's friend and frequent collaborator David Fincher ("Fight Club," "Seven") taking over as director. Neither of these filmmakers are known for including post-credits scenes in their movies, but it's the sort of thing we can never really rule out these days. Especially since this spin-off is being made for Netflix. To that end, the "Cliff Booth" movie marks the end of an era for Fincher and Netflix, as the director has opted not to renew his deal with the streamer. So this is a swan song of sorts. One that viewers will be paying very close attention to.

We're here to offer up a spoiler-free guide when it comes to the movie's credits scene situation. Seriously, we're not going to spoil anything meaningful at all, merely arming viewers with essential information to enhance the viewing experience. So proceed without fear. With that out of the way, let's get to it.