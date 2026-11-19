Does Brad Pitt's Cliff Booth Movie Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
Brad Pitt is back as Cliff Booth. The character he first played in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" is back for his very own spin-off with the aptly-titled "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth." Pitt won Best Supporting Actor for his work at the confusing, chaotic, cathartic 2020 Oscars. So having him back in that role is a big deal. But does his return as Cliff end when the credits roll? Or is there more to it?
Tarantino only wrote the script this time, with Pitt's friend and frequent collaborator David Fincher ("Fight Club," "Seven") taking over as director. Neither of these filmmakers are known for including post-credits scenes in their movies, but it's the sort of thing we can never really rule out these days. Especially since this spin-off is being made for Netflix. To that end, the "Cliff Booth" movie marks the end of an era for Fincher and Netflix, as the director has opted not to renew his deal with the streamer. So this is a swan song of sorts. One that viewers will be paying very close attention to.
We're here to offer up a spoiler-free guide when it comes to the movie's credits scene situation. Seriously, we're not going to spoil anything meaningful at all, merely arming viewers with essential information to enhance the viewing experience. So proceed without fear. With that out of the way, let's get to it.
How many credits scenes does The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth have?
Yes, "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth" has one credits scene that audiences very much need to be aware of. It's more of a mid-credits scene that appears around 30 seconds (maybe a little more) after the credits initially begin. Without getting into details, this is a fairly important scene and something that viewers will want to stick around for. Whether you're seeing it in a theater or streaming from home, keep this in mind.
This is one of the biggest new titles coming to Netflix in December 2026, which should help end the year on a high note for the streaming service. The sequel/spin-off takes place in 1977, eight years after the events of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Cliff is no longer working as a stuntman, instead spending his days as a projectionist and bartender. But he also works as a "fixer," solving situations for Hollywood's great and, sometimes, not so good.
Critics have been united in praise of Brad Pitt's Cliff Booth movie. It seems like a contender to become one of the best movies of 2026 and a very likely awards season favorite. The star-studded cast also includes Elizabeth Debicki ("The Crown"), Scott Caan ("NCIS: New York"), Carla Gugino ("The Fall of the House of Usher"), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II ("Wonder Man"), and Peter Weller ("RoboCop").
"The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth" hits IMAX theaters on November 25 before arriving on Netflix on December 23.