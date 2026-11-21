When we use the phrase "cinematic classic," there are some pretty universal movies that are likely to flash through one's mind. "The Godfather." "The Shawshank Redemption." "Psycho." "The Wizard of Oz." But undoubtedly amongst those all-time great titles is also "Rocky," the underdog story for the ages that made Sylvester Stallone a star.

The reception to "Rocky" upon release was a surprise for everyone involved. Not only was it a huge commercial hit, but it also went on to win Best Picture at the Oscars, with John G. Avildsen also winning Best Director. Not bad for a movie written and starring a guy nobody had really heard of before 1976.

Beyond the accolades though, 50 years later, "Rocky" is still so much more than a boxing movie. It's a remarkably crafted rags to riches story with a stellar performance by Stallone. It contains one of the best fights ever and the greatest training montage of all time. It also paved the way for a long-running, shockingly enduring franchise that led to some other great movies, including "Creed," which earned Stallone a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination decades after he first put on the gloves as Rocky Balboa.

For all of the movie's memorable moments and for all of its quotable lines, one quote sums up its underdog premise better than any other.