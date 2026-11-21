Long before it made it to outer space, the Happy Meal got its start in Guatemala, when a franchisee named Yolanda Fernández de Cofiño came up with the idea of offering kid-sized portions to customers in order to draw in families. McDonald's executives liked the idea and hired advertiser Bob Bernstein, who decided to bundle those smaller portions into a box that would feature bright, kid-friendly colors and a small toy to keep the youngsters entertained while mom and dad threw down on their Big Macs. Thus, the Happy Meal was born, and after being tested in 1977, it rolled out nationwide in 1979.

Needless to say, it was a hit with customers, but the last piece of this familiar fry-scented puzzle would come at the end of the year, when "Star Trek" was revived for the big screen with the entire main cast of the show returning to their roles. When the film ran over budget during production — not to mention injuries and other problems plaguing the set — Paramount's Vice President of Marketing and Licensing, Dawn Steel, was tasked with figuring out how to cover some of the rapidly expanding costs. She went looking for brand partners, and apparently someone at McDonald's was enough of a Trekkie to go for it. This approach was so successful that it would become almost mandatory for blockbuster movies to have some sort of fast-food tie-in as the years went on, a marketing tactic that would even change the direction of entire franchises, like it did with the infamous "Batman Returns" tie-in.