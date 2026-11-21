Star Trek: The Motion Picture Was The First Movie To Feature This Iconic Marketing Tie-In
Since the starship Enterprise first launched its mission to boldly go where no one has gone before in 1966, "Star Trek" has inspired countless things that we've seen in our modern world. Astronaut Mae Jemison, for example, credited Nichelle Nichols' performance as Lt. Uhura with inspiring her to become the first African-American woman to make it into space. Even the flip phones of the '90s were at least partially inspired by the design of the communicators on the original "Trek."
There is, however, one thing inspired by "Star Trek" that seems very unlikely, both for its unusual real-world connection and the fact that it seems to run counter to the franchise's vision of a moneyless, post-scarcity utopia: the McDonald's Happy Meal marketing tie-in. That's right: "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" was the first movie to be featured in a Happy Meal.
Star Trek: The Motion Picture was the first movie to be featured in a Happy Meal promotion
Long before it made it to outer space, the Happy Meal got its start in Guatemala, when a franchisee named Yolanda Fernández de Cofiño came up with the idea of offering kid-sized portions to customers in order to draw in families. McDonald's executives liked the idea and hired advertiser Bob Bernstein, who decided to bundle those smaller portions into a box that would feature bright, kid-friendly colors and a small toy to keep the youngsters entertained while mom and dad threw down on their Big Macs. Thus, the Happy Meal was born, and after being tested in 1977, it rolled out nationwide in 1979.
Needless to say, it was a hit with customers, but the last piece of this familiar fry-scented puzzle would come at the end of the year, when "Star Trek" was revived for the big screen with the entire main cast of the show returning to their roles. When the film ran over budget during production — not to mention injuries and other problems plaguing the set — Paramount's Vice President of Marketing and Licensing, Dawn Steel, was tasked with figuring out how to cover some of the rapidly expanding costs. She went looking for brand partners, and apparently someone at McDonald's was enough of a Trekkie to go for it. This approach was so successful that it would become almost mandatory for blockbuster movies to have some sort of fast-food tie-in as the years went on, a marketing tactic that would even change the direction of entire franchises, like it did with the infamous "Batman Returns" tie-in.
The Star Trek Happy Meal was a pretty unlikely promotion
Looking back, doing a Happy Meal tie-in for "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" was, well, kind of a weird choice. As much as "Trek" had become a cultural touchstone due to the popularity of syndicated re-runs after its original three-season run, the film is a pretty slow, ponderous affair. It's largely about negotiating with a sentient space cloud, punctuated with bits of action like the scene where two members of the ship's crew die screaming for almost a full minute in a transporter accident. It's not a particularly gory or violent movie and there's nothing too objectionable, but it's not exactly "Bambi" — which would get its own Happy Meal tie-in in 1988 — either.
It's especially funny to think about the movie's slow-paced meditations on the unknown and the toll of aging in the context of the Happy Meal itself. Considering that the ad for the Happy Meal involved a Klingon yelling things like "yum-yum" and laughing at the jokes printed on the boxes, they might have given kids a bit of an unrealistic idea of what they were going to get at the movie theater.