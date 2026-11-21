Throughout its 60-year history, the "Star Trek" franchise has been the home to some truly fantastic voices. The dramatic, over-the-top delivery of William Shatner as Captain Kirk, the sonorous tones of Avery Brooks as Captain Sisko, and the cat-like vocal fry of Kate Mulgrew as Captain Janeway are, in their own way, as iconic as the ships they helmed. You don't need to go all the way to the captain's chair to find those voices, though. George Takei, who played Lieutenant Hikaru Sulu on the original "Trek," had a voice so recognizable that he was able to turn something as simple as "oh my" into a full-on catchphrase.

Needless to say, those signature dulcet tones make him easy to pick out when you hear him showing up somewhere other than the bridge of the USS Enterprise, even when the character he's playing could not look any more different than the man himself. So if you were catching up on one of the best Batman shows ever made, you were not having an audio hallucination. That was in fact George Takei as Mr. Fixx in the two-part pilot of "Batman Beyond."