Star Trek's George Takei Played A Villain In A Beloved Batman Series
Throughout its 60-year history, the "Star Trek" franchise has been the home to some truly fantastic voices. The dramatic, over-the-top delivery of William Shatner as Captain Kirk, the sonorous tones of Avery Brooks as Captain Sisko, and the cat-like vocal fry of Kate Mulgrew as Captain Janeway are, in their own way, as iconic as the ships they helmed. You don't need to go all the way to the captain's chair to find those voices, though. George Takei, who played Lieutenant Hikaru Sulu on the original "Trek," had a voice so recognizable that he was able to turn something as simple as "oh my" into a full-on catchphrase.
Needless to say, those signature dulcet tones make him easy to pick out when you hear him showing up somewhere other than the bridge of the USS Enterprise, even when the character he's playing could not look any more different than the man himself. So if you were catching up on one of the best Batman shows ever made, you were not having an audio hallucination. That was in fact George Takei as Mr. Fixx in the two-part pilot of "Batman Beyond."
George Takei played the villain who launched Terry McGinnis as the Batman of the future
"Batman Beyond" debuted in 1999 when creators Bruce Timm, Paul Dini, and Alan Burnett came up with a desperate pitch to satisfy the studio's demand for a new Batman show: a slightly sci-fi, near-future take on the Dark Knight. Set decades after the events of "Batman: The Animated Series," the series followed high school student Terry McGinnis (Will Friedle) as he took over the role of Batman from a retired Bruce Wayne, played by legendary "BTAS" voice actor Kevin Conroy. Terry's youth, struggles balancing his Batman identity with life as a cool teen, and wisecracking demeanor gave the character a vibe that was equal parts Batman and Spider-Man. That may have turned off a few viewers at the time who thought a teenage Batman was a ripoff, but the end result speaks for itself.
While he only appeared in the first two episodes, Takei's character was arguably the most important villain in the entire series. Derek Powers, who would go on to become the supervillain Blight, might've been the mastermind who ordered the hit, but it was Mr. Fixx who actually killed Terry's father and set him on the path of vengeance that would lead to him becoming Batman. The casting was an interesting one, too. Fixx had the design of a hulking brute with a scarred eye, but even a few words in Takei's rich voice gave him a depth that subverted looks and hinted at a much deeper character. Unfortunately, that character wound up at the bottom of the ocean off the coast of Gotham City before we could really get into his hopes and dreams, but that's the life of an evil henchman for you.
Batman Beyond featured an impressive roster of celebrity guest stars
Takei wasn't the only notable celebrity on "Batman Beyond." Hardcore rocker Henry Rollins had a recurring role as D-list supervillain Mad Stan, former James Bond actor George Lazenby showed up as King, the leader of the Royal Flush Gang, and "Terminator" star Linda Hamilton made an appearance as a scientist who built a new body for a cryogenically preserved Mr. Freeze, among others. Cary Elwes, Tim Curry, Michael McKean, Ice-T ... the list goes on, and it's full of compelling performances that helped to make the show the beloved classic that it is.
If you've got a good ear, "Batman Beyond" is worth watching just for spotting celebrity voices. And if you don't, well, it's worth watching because it's a great take on Batman with some phenomenal episodes and a great design sense. Just don't be surprised if you find yourself thinking some of those supervillains sound awfully familiar.