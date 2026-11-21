One Of The Most Unsettling Movies Of The '60s Is A Must-Watch On HBO Max
If you're tired of a mass culture that pumps out Harry Potter reboot series and Chris Pratt films so bad even AI couldn't generate them, why not revisit one of the great films of the 20th Century. Ingmar Bergman's "Persona" is currently available to watch on HBO Max, and offers a wonderfully confounding, disturbing yet lyrical experience that any film fan should see at least once. You're not going to have much of a clue about what's going on, but that's sort of the point.
The 1966 psychological drama was made following a bout of severe illness for Bergman, during which he was struck by a vision of two women slowly merging into one identity. "Persona" was the realization of that vision. It stars Liv Ullmann as an actress named Elisabet who during a stage performance suddenly stops speaking and moving. Her doctor advises she be taken to a remote seaside cottage to be nursed back to health. That job falls to nurse, Alma (Bibi Andersson) who in her frequent one-sided conversations with her mute patient reveals candid details of her own past. As their time together goes on, Alma and Elisabet begin to assume each other's identities.
The plot — such as there is one — is simple enough. But "Persona" intentionally neglects to present a straightforward narrative. Bergman said that the film was meant to be "felt, not understood," echoing the words of Susan Sontag and her famous entreaty to critics to experience artistic works rather than attempt to solve them. Sontag herself reviewed "Persona" and, as was to be expected, took fellow critics to task for constructing a prevailing account of the movie that "grossly oversimplifies and misrepresents" (via Scraps from the Loft). "Persona" is an experience, and it's one HBO Max subscribers can have right now.
Persona is beautifully perplexing and a must-watch on HBO Max
Aside from urging viewers to feel rather than understand "Persona," Ingmar Bergman explained the film as a sonata for the instruments that were Bibi Andersson and Liv Ullmann. Andersson had worked with Bergman regularly since their first collaboration on "Smiles of a Summer Night" in 1955. "Persona" was, however, Norwegian actress Liv Ullmann's first Bergman film. Given the director's view of it as a "sonata" for the pair, it would seem the filmmaker was interested in his actors more than anything else.
But "Persona" is full of fascinating symbolism and is thematically rich enough that it's spawned endless critical analysis interpreting the film as everything from a modernist horror movie to an interrogation of acting itself as an art form. It's also been interpreted as an exploration of the distinction between our true selves and the masks we wear in social settings — which, considering the film's title, clearly has some relevance.
But even Roger Ebert admitted to not understanding the movie upon his initial viewing in 1967. When the critic revisited "Persona" in 2001, he still seemed somewhat perplexed, even while writing, "I know most of what I am ever likely to know about films, and I think I understand that the best approach to 'Persona' is a literal one." The ending of "Persona" certainly offers no answers, but it's not supposed to. Susan Sontag wrote that "Persona" is "bound to trouble, perplex and frustrate most filmgoers," and it does — but in the most beautiful, mesmeric, and disturbing way possible. The film is streaming on HBO Max at the time of writing, but can also be found on the usual digital platforms as well as on archive.org for free.