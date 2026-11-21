If you're tired of a mass culture that pumps out Harry Potter reboot series and Chris Pratt films so bad even AI couldn't generate them, why not revisit one of the great films of the 20th Century. Ingmar Bergman's "Persona" is currently available to watch on HBO Max, and offers a wonderfully confounding, disturbing yet lyrical experience that any film fan should see at least once. You're not going to have much of a clue about what's going on, but that's sort of the point.

The 1966 psychological drama was made following a bout of severe illness for Bergman, during which he was struck by a vision of two women slowly merging into one identity. "Persona" was the realization of that vision. It stars Liv Ullmann as an actress named Elisabet who during a stage performance suddenly stops speaking and moving. Her doctor advises she be taken to a remote seaside cottage to be nursed back to health. That job falls to nurse, Alma (Bibi Andersson) who in her frequent one-sided conversations with her mute patient reveals candid details of her own past. As their time together goes on, Alma and Elisabet begin to assume each other's identities.

The plot — such as there is one — is simple enough. But "Persona" intentionally neglects to present a straightforward narrative. Bergman said that the film was meant to be "felt, not understood," echoing the words of Susan Sontag and her famous entreaty to critics to experience artistic works rather than attempt to solve them. Sontag herself reviewed "Persona" and, as was to be expected, took fellow critics to task for constructing a prevailing account of the movie that "grossly oversimplifies and misrepresents" (via Scraps from the Loft). "Persona" is an experience, and it's one HBO Max subscribers can have right now.