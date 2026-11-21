"Slow Horses" is the best spy show on TV for many reasons, one of which is seeing veteran star and British national treasure Gary Oldman sharing scenes with relative newcomers, especially River Cartwright actor Jack Lowden. But while the Scottish star seemed to come out of nowhere when Apple TV's spy series debuted in 2020, he's actually been working since the early 2010s. By 2016, he'd landed a lead role in the BBCs "War & Peace" miniseries, which was a major step in his career. The following year, however, was arguably even more significant for Lowden as he not only played Morrissey in the unauthorized biopic "England is Mine," he had a significant part in Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk."

Nolan made yet another great film with "Dunkirk." It depicts the evacuation of thousands of Allied troops from the titular French region during the six-week Battle of France in 1940. But in true Nolan style, we get a non-linear narrative and multiple perspectives on the legendary events that unfolded on the French coast. The writer/director follows two young soldiers on land named Tommy (Fionn Whitehead) and Gibson (Aneurin Barnard), civilian sailor Mr Dawson (Mark Rylance) and his son Peter Dawson (Tom Glynn-Carney), and two fighter pilots named Farrier (Tom Hardy) and Collins (Lowden).

The various characters' harrowing journeys intersect as Nolan's retelling of the historic event goes on. Thankfully, Lowden isn't relegated to wearing an oxygen mask in a cockpit for the entire film, and is given quite a bit to do despite the expansive ensemble. One of his scenes in particular represents one of the film's most gripping moments. But Lowden is also able to showcase his talents in smaller moments as a shellshocked pilot left reeling from his experience in the skies over the English Channel.