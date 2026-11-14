Slow Horses Star Jack Lowden Was In Dwayne Johnson's Most Underrated Movie

We just saw Jack Lowden wrap up another successful season of "Slow Horses," in which his character, River Cartwright, reunited with a former love. It was one of the most surprisingly tender installments of the best spy show on TV, with "Slow Horses" Season 6 immediately improving on Season 5 by embracing a darker overall tone (while still maintaining the series' signature sardonic wit). Those who particularly enjoyed this latest season might be intrigued to know that Lowden previously starred in a film that similarly combined a heartfelt emotional core with a dry wit: "Fighting with My Family."

To be clear, this 2019 biographical sports dramedy is nothing like "Slow Horses" in terms of its genre and tone. But it does mix naturalistic drama, action, humor, and heart in a similar fashion to the spy series. That's not too surprising considering the film was written and directed by Stephen Merchant and "Slow Horses" was overseen for its first five seasons by Will Smith, both of whom came up in the British comedy scene of the early 2000s. Merchant is, of course, best known for co-creating "The Office" with Ricky Gervais, while Smith was a writer for, and starred in, the BBC sitcom "The Thick of It."

Another thing tying these two projects together (aside from both being set in England) is Lowden, who delivers one of his most underrated performances in "Fighting with My Family." It also has The Rock in it, if that sort of thing appeals. In fact, the film is also one of Dwayne Johnson's most underrated movies, even if he isn't actually in it all that much.