Nicholas Evans' "The Horse Whisperer" was a publishing phenomenon in 1995. The novel is about a young girl who's involved in a horseback riding accident that kills her best friend and their horse, leaving her and her own horse seriously injured. When she falls into a deep funk, her mother whisks her off to rural Montana. There, they try to heal her horse emotionally via a horse whisperer. And while she is married, the mother finds herself falling in love with the handsome, deeply sensitive animal shrink, something which, according to many critics, transformed the narrative into a shamelessly sentimental romance à la "The Bridges of Madison County."

The novel sold millions of copies, which meant a film adaptation was inevitable. Like "The Bridges of Madison County," the pedigree didn't make it immediately attractive to A-list directors. But Robert Redford saw something more in the material and took it on as his first directorial effort since his brilliant 1994 drama "Quiz Show." For the first time in his filmmaking career, Redford took the lead in his own movie. He also assembled a sensationally talented cast that included Kristin Scott Thomas, Dianne Wiest, Sam Neill, Chris Cooper, and Cherry Jones. For the role of the young girl, he and the casting team of Ellen Chenoweth and Gretchen Rennell went with up-and-comer Scarlett Johansson, who gave a moving performance that wound up being her breakthrough role.

"The Horse Whisperer" isn't quite on the level of the movie version of "The Bridges of Madison County" (a lovely film that Clint Eastwood saved from production limbo), but the screenplay credited to Eric Roth and Richard LaGravenese is nuanced in a way that maybe the novel isn't. And though it's not one of Redford's best movies, it's a strong piece of work that deserves more attention.