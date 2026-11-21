Why Magno Stift From The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping Looks So Familiar
The "Hunger Games" universe is full of wild, larger-than-life characters, especially when we're talking about denizens of the ultra-wealthy and super-powerful Capitol that controls Panem. Every year, during the annual Hunger Games that cull (or "reap") children from each of Panem's tightly controlled and impoverished 12 districts, Capitol citizens help beautify those kids before sending most of them to their deaths, and many Capitol higher-ups pursue plastic surgery and extreme fashion for high-concept looks.
One of those people in the latest "Hunger Games" book and movie, "Sunrise on the Reaping," is the erratic and unreliable District 12 stylist Magno Stift, who's legally married to the surgically-enhanced District 12 chaperone Drusilla Sickle (an unrecognizable Glenn Close in the film) and who's played on screen by Billy Porter. In the novel, our protagonist Haymitch Abernathy — a young version of the District 12 victor played by Woody Harrelson in the previous "Hunger Games" films and Joseph Zada in this new prequel — notes that nobody speaks highly of Magno, and "he's every bit as bad as they say." He continues, "While the other stylists do new costumes each year for the parade and interviews that happen before the Games, he seems to have a limitless supply of the same crappy coal miner overalls in an array of sizes."
When Magno finally shows up, we see him through Haymitch's eyes: "Magno Stift's sun-leathered skin has been tattooed with a snakeskin pattern. He wears a long shirt made of metal diamonds and no visible pants. His sandals lace all the way up to his pelvis, and from each of his ears dangle tiny, living garter snakes that twist and turn in misery." Eventually, he stops showing up to work when one of his wearable reptiles poisons him. So, why does Magno look familiar in the movie?
Billy Porter's big-screen work includes a reimagined fairy tale
You've definitely seen Magno Stift actor Billy Porter in at least one of his recent high-profile projects, so let me walk you through some of them. After earning fame and acclaim for his role as Lola in the Broadway stage musical version of "Kinky Boots," which won him a Tony and a Grammy, Porter's big-screen career slowly began to take off. Though he did, to be totally fair, appear as a singer in the 1996 classic "The First Wives Club," Porter's newfound name recognition in the 2010s earned him roles in films like "The Humbling" alongside Greta Gerwig and Al Pacino, the 2020 comedy "Like a Boss" with Tiffany Haddish, and 2021's "Cinderella," which gave Porter one of his biggest roles yet as the fairy godparent Fab G.
During a 2021 interview with People Magazine, Porter talked about gender-flipping the role played by none other than Whitney Houston in the much-loved 1997 TV film adaptation of the stage musical "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella" starring Brandy. "When I was 14, my dream was to be the male Whitney Houston," the actor quipped before adding, ""Magic has no gender. That is the most important for me."
After starring in "Cinderella" with Camilla Cabello and James Corden, Porter directed the coming-of-age film "Anything's Possible," popped up in the senior comedy "80 for Brady," and got dramatic in "Our Son" with Luke Evans and Andrew Rannells. So, what about Porter's small-screen career? It's booming, too.
Billy Porter won an Emmy for his role on Pose
Billy Porter's early years on TV include credits on "So You Think You Can Dance" as a performer and stalwart procedurals like "Law & Order," as well as its massively successful spin-off "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" — but after winning that Tony and Emmy and hosting an eight-episode 2013 special called "Land of Lola: Backstage at Kinky Boots," Porter was finally on the map. Aside from "American Horror Story: Apocalypse" and other recurring and guest arcs on shows like the 2021 "Gossip Girl" reboot, Porter's most recognizable role is as Prayerful "Pray" Tell, an emcee in the New York ballroom scene, on Ryan Murphy's series "Pose." Not only did Porter get the chance to play a character who shares his HIV diagnosis (something the actor revealed in his own life in 2021), he won an Emmy for playing Pray Tell and became the first-ever gay Black man to win in any lead Emmy category. As Porter told People Magazine in 2021, it was also an important role for him for other reasons:
"'Pose' and Pray Tell have been a proxy for my healing. The trauma was so difficult. The grief was so heavy. The antiretroviral drugs [for HIV] came, and everybody moved on. There's a whole generation of us that really never got a chance to process having lived through the AIDS crisis [and] having lived through an epidemic."
You can see Billy Porter (briefly) play Magno Stift in "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping," which is currently playing in theaters.