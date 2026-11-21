The "Hunger Games" universe is full of wild, larger-than-life characters, especially when we're talking about denizens of the ultra-wealthy and super-powerful Capitol that controls Panem. Every year, during the annual Hunger Games that cull (or "reap") children from each of Panem's tightly controlled and impoverished 12 districts, Capitol citizens help beautify those kids before sending most of them to their deaths, and many Capitol higher-ups pursue plastic surgery and extreme fashion for high-concept looks.

One of those people in the latest "Hunger Games" book and movie, "Sunrise on the Reaping," is the erratic and unreliable District 12 stylist Magno Stift, who's legally married to the surgically-enhanced District 12 chaperone Drusilla Sickle (an unrecognizable Glenn Close in the film) and who's played on screen by Billy Porter. In the novel, our protagonist Haymitch Abernathy — a young version of the District 12 victor played by Woody Harrelson in the previous "Hunger Games" films and Joseph Zada in this new prequel — notes that nobody speaks highly of Magno, and "he's every bit as bad as they say." He continues, "While the other stylists do new costumes each year for the parade and interviews that happen before the Games, he seems to have a limitless supply of the same crappy coal miner overalls in an array of sizes."

When Magno finally shows up, we see him through Haymitch's eyes: "Magno Stift's sun-leathered skin has been tattooed with a snakeskin pattern. He wears a long shirt made of metal diamonds and no visible pants. His sandals lace all the way up to his pelvis, and from each of his ears dangle tiny, living garter snakes that twist and turn in misery." Eventually, he stops showing up to work when one of his wearable reptiles poisons him. So, why does Magno look familiar in the movie?