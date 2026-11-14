How To Rob A Bank Shares A Major Theme With This Iconic '90s Keanu Reeves Movie

Spoilers for "How to Rob a Bank" ahead.

Throughout history, cops and robbers have been inextricably linked. This comes with the territory, of course, yet the closeness between the two leads to the lines between them inevitably becoming blurred. So, naturally, the crime movie has a long standing tradition of exploring this mercurial, murky relationship, with filmmakers like Michael Mann making it a specialty of theirs.

Part of the tension inherent in the relationship between cop and thief is one which stems directly from a tenet of drama, which is that the villains are often more interesting than the square heroes. This issue becomes compounded when the heroes represent a flawed and unjust system of governance, something which the so-called villains only seek to rage against.

"How to Rob a Bank" is a movie cognizant of this exact flavor of moral tension and looks to exploit it to the fullest at every turn. A story about disgruntled and disenchanted radicals who've each been treated horribly by the American system becoming bank robbing YouTubers could've been a simple riff on the Robin Hood mythos, with the vigilantes taking from the banks and corporations and giving back to the needy (as well as themselves). And while this is an element in the film, director David Leitch and writer Mark Bianculli provide an equally compelling argument for the cause of authority, as represented by FBI Agent John West (John C. Reilly) and hacker Reagan Gardner (Zoë Kravitz).

Indeed, the pair directly examine the seductive allure of robbing banks versus its harsher reality, even name-checking the '90s Keanu Reeves classic "Point Break." This is more than just a cheeky reference, too, as both "How to Rob a Bank" and "Point Break" share the major theme of grappling with ethical behavior in a broken world.