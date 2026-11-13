How To Rob A Bank Director Reveals The Real-Life Inspirations Behind The Movie's Influencers [Exclusive]

Of all the movies in 2026 that can claim to be the timeliest, none may have a better case than "How to Rob a Bank." Even setting aside the obvious social and political commentary behind director David Leitch's newest heist flick, in which a group of Robin Hood-like bank robbers team up to send a message to corporate bigwigs and capitalist vultures, the movie's timeliness is also apparent in the way it's shot and edited. The various trailers have made no secret of the content creator angle behind this crew, led by Nicholas Hoult's Ryan (aka The Wolf). When they're not sticking up banks and making thrilling getaways, they're busy editing their escapades into viral-ready YouTube videos to be consumed by the masses.

It's a novel approach that'll either work or not for audiences, many of whom are well aware of the online ecosystem that is influencer culture. It's a tall task for any mainstream Hollywood movie to tackle, but the creative team behind "How to Rob a Bank" clearly did their homework. During a recent press junket for the film, I spoke to both Leitch and producing partner Kelly McCormick about the deep well of influences they drew from in order to nail this specific element of the film — one that certainly attempts to feel true to our digital lives. According to McCormick: