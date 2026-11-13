How To Rob A Bank Director Reveals The Real-Life Inspirations Behind The Movie's Influencers [Exclusive]
Of all the movies in 2026 that can claim to be the timeliest, none may have a better case than "How to Rob a Bank." Even setting aside the obvious social and political commentary behind director David Leitch's newest heist flick, in which a group of Robin Hood-like bank robbers team up to send a message to corporate bigwigs and capitalist vultures, the movie's timeliness is also apparent in the way it's shot and edited. The various trailers have made no secret of the content creator angle behind this crew, led by Nicholas Hoult's Ryan (aka The Wolf). When they're not sticking up banks and making thrilling getaways, they're busy editing their escapades into viral-ready YouTube videos to be consumed by the masses.
It's a novel approach that'll either work or not for audiences, many of whom are well aware of the online ecosystem that is influencer culture. It's a tall task for any mainstream Hollywood movie to tackle, but the creative team behind "How to Rob a Bank" clearly did their homework. During a recent press junket for the film, I spoke to both Leitch and producing partner Kelly McCormick about the deep well of influences they drew from in order to nail this specific element of the film — one that certainly attempts to feel true to our digital lives. According to McCormick:
"We were trying to go for what might be the next push for creators, if you know what I mean. Like, the wish fulfillment aspect from a creator's perspective of just pushing the envelope even more. So it was just really absorbing as much as possible to see what was out there and then using some of the prosumer cameras to make sure that we were just being even more wild."
Yes, How to Rob a Bank took inspiration from Mr. Beast videos, extreme sports influencers, and more
The content creator footage depicted throughout "How to Rob a Bank" will inevitably leave an impression. No, we don't live in a world where adrenaline-seeking influencers actually put themselves and others in harm's way to pull off successful heists and robberies. (Not yet, at least.) But actually capturing those vibes in an authentic way meant resorting to some very specific filmmaking measures.
One scene shows Ryan and his friends fleeing the scene of the crime on motorcycles through a forest, with GoPros strapped to their helmets capturing footage in every direction. When this is filtered through the lens of the video they upload afterwards, well, that's where things get visually dynamic. As Kelly McCormick explained to me:
"The one [scene] in specific I always remember is when they're biking through the forest and you see it from above and we are pivoting the camera in editorial, because literally it's capturing [360 degrees] around [the action]. And so you can spin it around in editorial to get that vibe of this wild editing that I think would be a creator's dream, if they didn't have to hit deadlines and always be feeding as much as possible to their hungry, hungry followers [laughs]."
David Leitch name-checks "extreme sports" as one section of YouTube they paid particular attention to for sequences like that, while the idea of philanthropy and giving back to communities was taken out of the Mr. Beast playbook. Even podcasters get into the mix, like Scott Galloway or King Bach (both of whom make cameos in the film). Adds Leitch with a laugh, "We had a lot of influences in our influencers."
"How to Rob a Bank" is in theaters now.