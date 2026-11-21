Mark Ruffalo Starred In A Critically Acclaimed Box Office Bomb Just Before The Avengers
What a difference seven-odd months make. Near the tail-end of September 2011, Fox Searchlight dumped Kenneth Lonergan's "Margaret" six years after it was filmed, only for its star, Mark Ruffalo, to Hulk-out in "The Avengers" the following May. But even so, Lonergan's movie — one of the best of the 21st Century — deserves so much better than to merely be remembered as a box office bomb.
You see, one of the joys of live theater is bearing witness to a performer who's captured the music of an uncommonly gifted playwright's dialogue. In my lifetime, I've seen Philip Seymour Hoffman and John C. Reilly make a meal out of Sam Shepard's "True West," Rosemary Harris and Elaine Stritch tear up Edward Albee's "A Delicate Balance," and Jeffrey Wright and Don Cheadle set the stage ablaze with Suzan-Lori Parks' "Topdog/Underdog." On that same level, a late-20-something Ruffalo caused an off-Broadway stir in the fall of 1996 with his portrayal of troubled teenager Walter Straub in Lonergan's finely wrought drama "This Is Our Youth." He exuded shaggily handsome charm as a purposeless kid with a short-term game plan that involves absconding with $15,000 of his wealthy dirtbag father's money.
Lonergan remembered this and cast Ruffalo in his 2000 film classic "You Can Count on Me." Then, when the actor started booking studio gigs, Lonergan cooked up "Margaret." It's a New York City epic about a teenager (Anna Paquin) who struggles to cope with a fatal city bus accident she inadvertently put in motion, with Ruffalo playing the bus driver whose ill-advised, but innocuous, flirtation leads to a horrible accident on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. This is as close to a clean logline as you can get with Lonergan's rich, sophisticated text, which baffled its dilettante, bigoted, multi-millionaire producer Gary Gilbert.
Kenneth Lonergan's Margaret had Earth's Mightiest Screenplay
"Margaret" was a talent magnet. Kenneth Lonergan's blisteringly brilliant screenplay drew in Mark Ruffalo, Paquin, Matt Damon, J. Smith Cameron, Allison Janney, Matthew Broderick, Jean Reno, and Rosemarie DeWitt. The great Jeannie Berlin, a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee for her knockout work in 1972's "The Heartbreak Kid," also appeared in the movie (her first since 1990's "In the Spirit"), and she was dubbed Best Supporting Actress by the Village Voice Film Poll for her turn as the sister of the victim killed in the aforementioned accident.
"Margaret" is a drama without villains. Anna Paquin's Lisa is a misguided and impulsive teenager. She is in search of justice where nothing of the sort can be found and tracks down Ruffalo's bus driver. He's well aware of the threat she poses to his steady bus-driving job, though, and shoos her away. But she persists, and her version of the events of that deadly day aren't entirely wrong, yet she still shares some responsibility. Yet, she can't accept that, so her catharsis will not arrive via a conviction.
Structurally, "Margaret" splits its time between Lisa's errant pursuit of justice and her mother (Cameron) as she tries to connect with a suave suitor played by Reno. Everyone loses. But this loss forges a stronger bond between mother and daughter. It binds them anew during a Lincoln Center performance of "The Tales of Hoffman," where, wordlessly, they patch up their wounds. (Heal? No. Those scabs will always be pickable.)
It would be nice if a movie like that could go toe-to-toe with something on the level of "The Avengers," but there it is. Still, if you only really know Lonergan for his Oscar-winning "Manchester by the Sea," make it a priority to finally watch "Margaret."