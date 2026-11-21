What a difference seven-odd months make. Near the tail-end of September 2011, Fox Searchlight dumped Kenneth Lonergan's "Margaret" six years after it was filmed, only for its star, Mark Ruffalo, to Hulk-out in "The Avengers" the following May. But even so, Lonergan's movie — one of the best of the 21st Century — deserves so much better than to merely be remembered as a box office bomb.

You see, one of the joys of live theater is bearing witness to a performer who's captured the music of an uncommonly gifted playwright's dialogue. In my lifetime, I've seen Philip Seymour Hoffman and John C. Reilly make a meal out of Sam Shepard's "True West," Rosemary Harris and Elaine Stritch tear up Edward Albee's "A Delicate Balance," and Jeffrey Wright and Don Cheadle set the stage ablaze with Suzan-Lori Parks' "Topdog/Underdog." On that same level, a late-20-something Ruffalo caused an off-Broadway stir in the fall of 1996 with his portrayal of troubled teenager Walter Straub in Lonergan's finely wrought drama "This Is Our Youth." He exuded shaggily handsome charm as a purposeless kid with a short-term game plan that involves absconding with $15,000 of his wealthy dirtbag father's money.

Lonergan remembered this and cast Ruffalo in his 2000 film classic "You Can Count on Me." Then, when the actor started booking studio gigs, Lonergan cooked up "Margaret." It's a New York City epic about a teenager (Anna Paquin) who struggles to cope with a fatal city bus accident she inadvertently put in motion, with Ruffalo playing the bus driver whose ill-advised, but innocuous, flirtation leads to a horrible accident on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. This is as close to a clean logline as you can get with Lonergan's rich, sophisticated text, which baffled its dilettante, bigoted, multi-millionaire producer Gary Gilbert.