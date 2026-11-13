37 Years Later, Dolly Parton's Steel Magnolias Line Is Still The Greatest Quote On Grief

"Steel Magnolias" is one of those movies that always seems to be perpetually playing on television, not unlike the Best Picture Oscar-winning "Forrest Gump." Both movies also take place in the South, depicting the trials and tribulations of characters in small towns as they confront the challenges of life, love, and loss.

But whereas "Forrest Gump" follows a single man on his journey across touchstones of the history of the U.S., "Steel Magnolias" keeps the story isolated to a group of women played by Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah, Olympia Dukakis, Julia Roberts, and the late Dolly Parton. Directed by Herbert Ross and written by Robert Harling, based on his own 1987 stage play of the same name, the film is both tragic and funny as we follow the ups, downs, and in-betweens of these charming and occasionally sassy ladies.

Critics were mixed on the movie, with Hal Hinson of The Washington Post writing that the film "runs on gags, pitched to the cheapest seats, and maudlin emotion, pitched to the cheapest sentiments. The script [...] is on a degenerated line from Tennessee Williams by way of Hallmark cards." Meanwhile, Roger Ebert praised the movie, writing, "'Steel Magnolias' is essentially a series of comic one-liners leading up to a teary tragedy, but let it be said that the one-liners are mostly funny and the tragedy deserves most, but not all, of the tears."

The laughter and the tears are exactly why we're talking about "Steel Magnolias" now, as it's full of delightful quips and barbs alongside sentiments that might feel like greeting card schmaltz but still pack charm and an emotional punch. That's especially the case when it comes to one of Parton's memorable lines as Truvy Jones, the owner of a home-salon where the Southern women frequently congregate.